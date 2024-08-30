MAURE Unveils Exclusive Wholesale Portal for Its Curated Collection of Luxury Homeware

MAURE is set to launch a wholesale portal in Fall 2024, offering retailers and wholesale partners direct access to MAURE's collections.

The wholesale portal is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to increase the accessibility of our products while maintaining the integrity of our sourcing and production processes.” — Maureen Cavalieri

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAURE, the luxury homeware and gift box brand, is set to launch an exclusive wholesale portal on its website, designed with the needs of retailers and boutique owners in mind. This marks an expansion in MAURE’s distribution strategy. The new platform is dedicated solely to MAURE’s meticulously curated collection of high-quality homeware products, offering retailers and wholesale partners direct access to a wide range of artisanal and sustainable goods that have set a new standard in luxury living.Designed by Maureen Cavalieri, the collection emphasizes materials and techniques that align with MAURE’s focus on high-quality production. The collection featured on the wholesale portal includes a variety of items from around the world known for their craftsmanship and sustainability, such as:- Swedish Birchwood Trays: Consciously sourced from 100% sustainable birchwood forests in Sweden, these handcrafted FSC-Certified birchwood trays are resilient and modern showcases of the finest Swedish craftsmanship, combining natural beauty with practical design.- High-Quality Italian Leather Homeware: Each item is crafted from premium Italian leather, sourced from the finest luxury brand remnants in New York City’s oldest leather workshop, combining unmatched quality, durability, and timeless elegance.- Upcycled Buffalo Horn Homeware: Made in India and upcycled from 100% salvaged Indian water buffalo horn, each piece is designed to add a touch of exotic elegance to any setting, ideal for clients seeking unique and sustainable home accessories.- Pewter Salt/Pepper Shakers and Hors d’Oeuvre Picks: Crafted from high-quality pewter, these intricately designed accessories elevate any tablescape with their lifelike detail. Made in Thailand and 100% food safe, they offer a touch of elegance and sophistication.Maureen Cavalieri, founder of MAURE, emphasizes that, "The wholesale portal is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to increase the accessibility of our products while maintaining the integrity of our sourcing and production processes."The new portal is exclusively designed to streamline the ordering process for wholesale partners, offering a centralized platform where retailers can view the full MAURE collection, place orders, and stay up to date on new releases—all in one convenient location. This venture is expected to enhance the efficiency of MAURE’s supply chain and support its growing network of retail partners.To sign up for the wholesale portal and for more information, please visit: www.wantmaure.com/pages/wholesale-program About MAUREMAURE is a leading luxury home goods and gift box company committed to creating exquisite products that inspire and delight. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, MAURE continues to set new standards in the luxury gifting industry, offering a range of products that elevate everyday living.

