Premier celebrates Rex Tullius, SVP of Development, being named one of Dallas Business Journal’s 40 Under 40

Award positions Premier’s executive amongst Dallas’ top business leaders.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Dallas Business Journal, one of the leading business and trade publications in Dallas and Northern Texas, released their 2024 40 Under 40 list. Proudly, Premier ’s Rex Tullius, our Senior Vice President of Development, was included in this year’s list.As described by the Dallas Business Journal, the 40 Under 40 Awards annually honors rising stars in Dallas’ local business world who have distinguished themselves in their companies, their communities, and their industries. As innovators and entrepreneurs, these young executives represent Texas’ next generation of business leaders.As Senior Vice President of Development for Premier, Rex has worked to grow Premier’s new-build and redevelopment opportunities.Within this role, he has strengthened relationships with cities and industry partners to grow Premier’s commercial real estate development capabilities, and has played an integral role in building Premier’s project portfolio and recent record growth.For more on Dallas Business Journal’s recognition of Rex on the 40 Under 40 list, https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/c/40-under-40-class-of-2024/25256/rex-tullius.html About PremierDallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 30 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development, and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multi-family, and student housing industry’s increasingly complex problems. From straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments, and new developments, Premier’s team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing our clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information visit www.premierpm.com

