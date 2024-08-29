BioStacking Summit 2.0 Returns with 12 New Speakers and Alternative Health Sponsors

Dr. Cohn's BioStacking Summit 2.0 BioStacking Summit Sponsors Adrian Hubner BioStacking Interview

BioStacking Summit 2.0 launches on September 9-20,2024 and presents a new line-up of holistic health practitioners and natural health brand sponsors.

Standard Process is proud to support Dr. Cohn and the amazing Cohn Health Institute team. We are united in our drive to help people achieve their health goals.” — Standard Process

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its debut in April 2024, the BioStacking Summit will return for its 2.0 edition from September 9-20, 2024. This event will once again bring together influential figures in holistic health, natural health technologies, and unique therapies. With a new lineup of holistic health practitioners speakers and natural health products joins the BioStacking Summit 2.0 aims to explore new frontiers in biostacking nutrition, therapies, and technology for optimal health and wellness.We have industry pioneers such as Dr. Patrick Porter, PhD, a global leader in brainwave entrainment from BrainTap Technology; Dr. Robert Melillo, author of Disconnected Kids and an expert in childhood neurological disorders; Dr. Brad Campbell, known for his integrative approach to holistic health; Dr. Vincent Esposito, a leading figure in functional medicine; Dr. Sam Riley, a visionary in natural healing; and Dr. Noah Moos, recently honored with the Olympic Order of Ikkos by Gold Medalist Tarra-Davis Woodhall.These "BioStackers" are joined by micro-influencers and will explore strategies that integrate next-level treatments, nutrition, and technology to produce impactful health outcomes.Supporting the event are iconic brands such as Standard Process , celebrating 95 years of excellence in natural supplements derived from whole foods, and AVACEN Medical, recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies for the fifth time. Emerging brands like Fringe, with their red light therapy products and new supplement line, will also be featured at the BioStacking Summit 2.0.Dr. Alyson Evans, Owner & Co-Founder of Fringe, remarked, “We need a new health paradigm. We’re sicker and more disconnected from nature than ever. Light is essential, and reconnecting with it is key to healing. Fringe blends 'Yesterday’s Medicine, Today’s Science' to offer natural solutions and renewed hope for the future.”The BioStacking Summit stands out from other virtual health events due to its comprehensive approach. The summit features offers a user-friendly system that allows attendees to navigate talks, claim VIP offers or freebies, and participate as affiliates, with opportunities to refer and earn commissions on VIP sales.The summit’s hybrid events add a dynamic aspect to the experience. Held at the Cohn Health Institute, these events blend in-person and live-streamed interactions. Upcoming hybrid events include a sold-out session with TikTok sensation "The Worm Queen" Kim Rogers of Rogershood Apothecary, a live-streamed interview with Adrian Hubner, Head of Practitioner, Integria Healthcare, MediHerb (a division of Standard Process) and a special event featuring AVACEN Medical’s CMO and Co-Founder, Danielle Forsgren, on the Power of Microcirculation.Dr. Howard Cohn, Founder and President of Cohn Chiropractic, LLC, and Host of the BioStacking Summit, commented, “As I was once told, ‘There is no greater feeling you can ever have than someone else’s life being made better because you had an influence on it.’ I have been fortunate to mentor many students, doctors, and entrepreneurs, and it is one of my favorite things to do with my time. The BioStacking Summit is an extension of that vision, bringing together a community to realize that healing is not only possible—it’s achievable through alignment and innovation.”About BioStacking SummitThe BioStacking Summit brings together leading experts, innovators, and influencers in holistic health, advanced wellness technologies, and integrative therapies. Focused on exploring the boundaries of health optimization, the summit combines virtual presentations with hybrid live events, delivering an educational and transformative experience. The summit’s mission is to empower individuals to achieve peak health by integrating the best of technology, nutrition, and therapies.

