NimbleFins’ CEO Erin Yurday Introduces Comprehensive Ranking System for UK Car Insurance Providers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NimbleFins has developed a new scoring system to compare some of the most popular car insurance companies according to value for money in order to help motorists find the best car insurance provider for their needs. The latest version assesses coverage features, ease of communication, support when something goes wrong, company financial strength, price, popularity, and policy cancellation experience.Erin Yurday, the CEO and Founder of NimbleFins, said: “The right car insurance will vary from person to person, depending on their needs and budget. For any individual motorist, there are simple ways to ensure the best policy is acquired, such as by utilising multiple comparison sites and checking the primary policy features offered."To help UK motorists choose the best value-for-money car insurance for their needs, the NimbleFins team has three top car insurance comparison tips in addition to the NimbleFins cheap car insurance guide that now includes the new scoring system, ranking providers across a set of important metrics.Compare car insurance on more than one comparison site. This is important for two reasons. Firstly, the panel of car insurance providers differs from one comparison site to another. Utilising multiple comparison engines helps insure wider market coverage. Secondly, even when different comparison engines include the same providers, the car insurance quotes returned by the comparison sites can differ for any given provider—even when all of the details (e.g. parking location, vehicle, driver history, etc.) appear to be the same.Consider features, not just price. The absolute cheapest car insurance offer could be hundreds of pounds cheaper than other quotes. While price will certainly be a factor when choosing car insurance, it is important to compare other features of a policy as well to ensure the policy offers the desired coverage. For example, some quotes may be cheaper because they don't provide for phone customer service (it's online only) or require telematic driving tracking, which may not be suitable. Or certain features like a courtesy car, windscreen cover or breakdown cover may not be included in the price.Check the cost to pay monthly instead of annually. With some insurance providers, it is more expensive to pay the premium monthly compared to annually. In some cases, paying annually can reduce the cost of car insurance by 20% or even more. This is because there may be a cost to borrow money to pay monthly instead of annually with some providers. In particular, the cost can be even higher for insurance providers who use a third party to provide the financing, such as some brokers. And in the current higher-interest-rate environment, paying monthly can be particularly expensive. However, some insurance companies do not charge more for paying monthly, such as NFU Mutual.For most motorists, the premium is a main deciding factor when choosing car insurance. As a result, it is important to understand how to find a low premium, such as by utilising multiple comparison sites and checking the extra cost of paying monthly, if that is needed.In addition to outright cost, it is important to understand what is provided for the premium paid—in other words, value for money. For example, what coverage features are included and how accessible is customer service.In the NimbleFins’ guide to cheap car insurance, customers can now view a table scoring 10 of the largest UK car insurance companies and read in-depth company reviews. Along with this educational information, motorists can compare car insurance quotes on the NimbleFins website as well.

