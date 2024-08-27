City of Lawrence has new policy for serving homeless from other communities

To manage and prioritize the limited resources available for homeless services within Lawrence, the City of Lawrence has instituted a new policy for serving homeless individuals who come from other communities. As part of the policy, non-resident homeless individuals will be provided short-term assistance and support to return to their place of origin.

“Our new policy ensures that we prioritize Douglas County residents while offering short-term support to those from other areas,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of the City’s Homeless Solutions Division. “By focusing on local needs and providing a pathway for non-residents to return home, we can manage our resources effectively and help more people find stability. This approach reflects our commitment to compassionate, practical solutions for everyone in need.”

Our community’s Homeless Response Team is responsible for helping people transition out of unsheltered homelessness. Under the new policy, when they meet someone who is not from Lawrence or Douglas County, they follow a five-step process to help them relocate to their city or town of origin:

Initial Assessment and Temporary Assistance: Non-resident homeless individuals seeking assistance will undergo an initial assessment by the Homeless Response Team and, if eligible, they can receive access to emergency shelter, meals and basic services for three business days. The Homeless Response Team will make referrals for services to agencies after the eligibility assessment is complete. Development of Return Plan: If the individuals are eligible for transportation, the Homeless Response Team will make transportation arrangements and coordinate any necessary support services as well as a way to contact relevant agencies in the home community when appropriate. Coordination with Origin Town Resources: The Homeless Response Team will work to identify and connect the individual with resources and services in their town of origin. Transportation Assistance: Efforts will be made to secure the most cost-effective and safe transportation options. Documentation and Follow-Up: All actions taken, plans developed, and assistance provided will be documented by the Homeless Response Team. Follow-up checks will be conducted by the team to ensure the individual reaches their destination and verifies connection has been made to their natural supports or services.

More information on the community-wide efforts to end chronic homelessness in Lawrence and Douglas County is available on the A Place for Everyone website. Community members are also encouraged to tune in to the Collaborative Solutions Podcast to connect with the stories of people emerging from homelessness to homes.

