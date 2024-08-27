High-speed internet access available in Hartley Bay

CANADA, August 27 - People in the village of Hartley Bay now have access to high-speed internet, unlocking reliable, faster access to digital services and economic opportunities.

“With this new last-mile infrastructure, people in Hartley Bay can now benefit from high-speed internet and this project will further support the Gitga’at Nation’s thriving eco-tourism economy, environmental monitoring and local cultural preservation programs that are central to the Nation’s daily life,” said George Chow, B.C. Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The completion of this project is a milestone in our commitment to connect every rural, remote and Indigenous community in B.C. by 2027.”

With the installation of new last-mile infrastructure, 85 households in Hartley Bay now have access to high-speed internet services. Built and operated by service provider CityWest, the project leverages transport capacity provided by the Connected Coast network.

"This initiative is expected to have significant positive impacts, including improved access to online learning, health services and economic opportunities, as well as enhanced community connectivity," said Gitga’at Nation councillor Cameron Hill.

This project is part of the Province’s commitment to Coastal First Nations to ensure high-speed internet access for communities throughout the Central Coast and North Coast regions, and Haida Gwaii. Access to high-speed internet supports world-renowned stewardship programs, such as the Coastal Guardian Watchmen, which protects and manages water, land and air in the region. Connectivity also ensures the delivery of digital training and online health-care solutions and supports Indigenous-led language and cultural revitalization programs.

The Government of British Columbia has invested as much as $104,428 through the Connecting British Columbia program, which is administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. The Government of Canada has invested $923,736 through the federal Universal Broadband Fund. CityWest has contributed $476,907.

In March 2022, the governments of British Columbia and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million to expand high-speed internet services. B.C.’s commitment is to connect all remaining underserved households in B.C. by 2027.

The Connecting British Columbia and Connecting Communities BC funding programs support projects to expand high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas of the province. The plan to connect all households will level the playing field for British Columbians, ensuring better access to services and economic opportunities for every community.

Quotes:

Gudie Hutchings, federal Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency –

“High-speed Internet is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Your federal government is working to bring high-speed Internet to 100% of British Columbia by 2027. In today’s digital world, communities big and small need reliable internet access, whether for accessing health care or growing a business. The completion of this project marks a significant connectivity milestone for First Nations in B.C.”

Stefan Woloszyn, chief executive officer, CityWest –

“CityWest was built in northern B.C., and we’re excited to bring improved connectivity to another North Coast community. We’re honoured to deliver fibre-optic services in partnership with the Gitga’at First Nation in their community. This project is not just about Internet, it’s about improving the lives of the people of Hartley Bay.”

Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

"This announcement marks a significant moment for the people of Hartley Bay, thanks to the Province of B.C. and the Connecting BC program. High-speed broadband is more than wires and cables, it’s about connecting people to their dreams of a better future.”

