Art-Tech Rise Celebrates Success of First Hackathon with Innovative Game Demo Focused on Ocean Cleanup

Art-Tech Rise Art-Tech Rise Game Art-Tech Rise

A groundbreaking event operated in collaboration with Gen Hax and 3rd Culture Creative

Art-Tech Rise is dedicated to uniting artists and developers, giving them unique opportunities to showcase their talents to a broad audience of sponsors and potential employers in art and technology.” — Izzy Church

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art-Tech Rise is proud to announce the successful completion of its inaugural hackathon, a groundbreaking event operated in collaboration with Gen Hax and 3rd Culture Creative. This exciting event brought together creatives worldwide to blend art and technology in New York City, resulting in impactful and innovative solutions aligned with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.For this pilot, we supported the “Life Below Water” Sustainable Goal through two nonprofits, The Ocean Cleanup and Plastic Free July. Rebecca Prince Ruiz, the founder of Plastic Free July, helps “people and organizations around the world take action to reduce plastic waste by choosing to refuse single-use plastic.” She adds, "what really motivates people is giving them ideas.”.The hackathon culminated in announcing its winners: Tina Cruz, Lewis Moran, Grant Aring, and Yizzar Prieto. Their game demo, inspired by the work of Izzy Church and Matty Austin, showcases a creative and impactful approach to addressing a critical environmental issue. Their Unity-based game demo highlights the urgent need for ocean cleanup by focusing on the problem of plastic pollution.“Art-Tech Rise is dedicated to uniting artists and developers, giving them unique opportunities to showcase their talents to a broad audience of sponsors and potential employers in art and technology. This collaboration not only boosts their visibility but also supports meaningful causes. We believe this synergy drives impactful change while providing the recognition and career opportunities both artists and developers deserve.” — Izzy Church, President, Art-Tech Rise Visit our YouTube video to experience the innovative game demo and witness our winners' creativity and dedication firsthand.We invite you to support this important cause by making a tax-deductible donation. Every contribution will directly aid our efforts in ocean cleanup, helping to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution. To make your donation, please visit our donation site “Art-Tech Rise is redefining how artworks can become iconic for causes,” said Hugo Seureau, Secretary at Art-Tech Rise, “we are testing a new model for causes to secure donations by intertwining art’s ability to create recurring business models. This approach not only fosters innovation but also provides artists with unique visibility. By merging causes and technology, we give artists a platform to showcase their work globally, amplifying their impact and connecting their creativity with meaningful social change.” Please visit our website at arttechrise.com for more information about Art-Tech Rise and to stay updated on our initiatives.About Art-Tech Rise:Art-Tech Rise is dedicated to merging art and technology to create innovative solutions that address pressing global issues. Its focus is on the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Through events like hackathons and collaborative projects, Art-Tech Rise aims to inspire creativity and drive positive change.

Treasures of the Sea

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.