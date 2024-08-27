Crescent City Auction Gallery's Important Estates auction, Sept. 13-14, will feature items from the Bagatelle Plantation

Featured in the auction will be property from the Bagatelle Plantation, which remains a home today on its new site in Sunshine, Louisiana. It’s had a tumultuous history over the years. Oil on board painting by the renowned Black folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), titled Melrose Plantation (est. $7,000-$10,000), one of nine paintings by Ms. Hunter in the auction. This mid-19th century American late classical mahogany armoire probably made by J. & J.W. Meeks has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$3,500. This Henry Clay (1777-1852) presidential campaign flag from 1844 is partially folded and presented behind glass in a wooden frame. It has an estimate of $5,000-$9,000. The fine selection of jewelry will include white gold, gold, diamonds, emeralds, opals, rubies and more.

The auction will be held online and live in the Cresent City gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, La., beginning at 10am Central time both days.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An oil on board painting by the renowned folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), a presidential campaign flag from Henry Clay ’s 1844 unsuccessful bid for the White House, and a mid-19th century late classical mahogany armoire probably made by J. & J.W. Meeks in New York City are just a few of the expected highlights in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Estates Auction scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 13th and 14th.The auction – 928 lots in all – will be held online and live in the Cresent City gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times both days will be 10 am Central time. Featured will be property from the Bagatelle Plantation in Sunshine, Louisiana, as well as fine items pulled from numerous local and regional estates.Bagatelle Plantation reflected the highs and lows of the plantation economy of Louisiana. It was used as collateral by its builder-owner and his family during its early history and had varied uses over time, in addition to being a home for his family. It was a source of income from crops, and a source of funds through worth collateral to finance a sugar mill, bank stock and its re-purchase.Bagatelle’s property was lost due to the death of its owner builder in 1853; then to the loss of his two sons to the Civil War; the failure of the sugar cane crop to disease (1880); and then failure of payment of mortgages (1881). Eventually the sale of its fields saved the house as a home for the descendants (1892), followed by the encroachment of the Mississippi River, which caused Bagatelle to be rolled back on its property when the levee system was built after the 1927 flood.Later, in 1977, when threatened by modern industry along the river corridor, Bagatelle was moved by its current owners to save it from destruction. It remains a home today on its new site.Clementine Hunter was a self-taught Black folk artist from the Cane River region of Louisiana who lived and worked on Melrose Plantation. Her oil on board painting titled Melrose Plantation is expected to realize $7,000-$10,000, while another painting by the famed artist, a circa 1977 work titled Saturday Night Juke Joint with Card Game, should change hands for $5,000-$8,000. Note: there are nine original paintings by Clementine Hunter in the auction.The Henry Clay presidential campaign flag from 1844 is presented behind glass in a wooden frame. It has an estimate of $5,000-$9,000. Henry Clay (1777-1852) was a U.S. Senator and Congressman from Kentucky who ran unsuccessfully for president in the 1824, 1832 and 1844 elections. He helped found the National Republican Party and the Whig Party.The late classical mahogany armoire probably made by J. & J.W. Meeks has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$3,500, a mid-19th century Stanton Hall laminated rosewood sofa and armchair, also by Meeks, should reach $1,000-$1,500. Also, a 19th century American cluster column mahogany full tester bed possible retailed by Prudence Mallard should find a new home for $2,500-$3,500.The fine selection of jewelry will include white gold, gold, diamonds, emeralds, opals, rubies and more. Good things will come in pairs in the decorative arts category, with a pair of Sevres style bronze and porcelain garniture vases, a pair of gilt bronze four-light candelabras, a pair of gilt bronze and violette marble garnitures and a pair of patinated bronze female torchiere lamps.Fine French furniture, a staple at most Crescent City auctions, will feature an early to mid-19th century French Empire marble-top ormolu mounted commode (est. $700-$1,200); and a 19th century Louis XV style ormolu mounted kingwood bureau plat (est. $800-$1,200). Italian furniture will include a pair of early 20th century carved shell “Grotto” style armchairs (est. $2,000-$4,000); and from England comes an early 19th century Regency satinwood parquetry and marquetry inlaid walnut bowfront sideboard, with a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000.In addition to the Clementine Hunter paintings, other original artworks by local and regional artists will also be showcased. A sampling of what bidders will compete for includes these:• A 20th century oil wash on paper by Alexander John Drysdale (La., 1870-1934), titled Louisiana Sunset on the Bayou (est. $1,500-$2,500).• An oil on canvas by Colette Pope Heldner (New Orleans/Minn., 1902-1990), titled Little Theatre St. Peter Street, Old French Quarter, Old New Orleans (est. $1,200-$1,800).• A 1985 oil on canvas by Don Wright (La., 1938-2007), titled Governor Nicholls Street Wharf, New Orleans (est. $1,200-$1,800).Oil on canvas paintings by French artists will include an 1840 work by Sophie Rude (1797-1867), titled Portrait of Father and Two Daughters (est. $3,000-$5,000); and Auguste Hadamar’s (1823-1886) work titled The Sleeping Cook with Mischievous Cat and Dog (est. $2,500-$3,500).Bronzes will feature an early 20th century pair of gilt and patinated bronze Pan figures after Auguste Moreau (French, 1834-1917, est. $800-$1,200); and a 20th or 21st century pair of life-size silver patinated bronze greyhound dogs (est. $3,500-$4,500). Also, a carved carrara marble Bust of Antonius as Apollo by Filli Pugi (Italian, 19th century) should finish at $1,200-$1,800.Rounding out just some of the many great items in the auction are a circa 1977 Yamaha ebonized baby grand piano, model G2, with bench (est. $1,500-$2,500); a 20th century pietra dura (semi-precious stones) inlaid marble-top center table (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a 77-piece partial sterling flatware service in the “Stratford” pattern by International Sterling (est. $2,000-$4,000).Internet bidding will be provided by the company website (CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. In-person previews will be held beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4th, through Thursday, Sept. 12th, excluding weekend days, from 10 am to 5 pm Central time. No appointment is necessary.Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, September 13th and 14th, beginning at 10 am Central time both days, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #

