Ninth Circuit Dismisses Misconduct Complaint Against Chief Judge

The complaint alleges that Murguia is in dereliction of her duties as chief judge for failing to open a misconduct investigation into whether District Court Judge Stephen V. Wilson of the Central District of California was aware that after proclaiming on Nov. 17, 2021 that Lang Westlake Village attorney Marina Lang was in contempt of court, she was kept in custody for hours, while her hands and legs were manacled.

