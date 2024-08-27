Museums South Africa hosts public lecture celebrating the courageous women who played a pivotal role in South Africa’s Liberation Struggle, 28 Aug

Members of the media are invited to attend DITSONG: Museums of South Africa’s public lecture celebrating the courageous women who played a pivotal role in South Africa’s Liberation Struggle. The lecture will highlight the immeasurable sacrifices made by these women in their fight for freedom.

Date: 28 August 2024

Venue: DITSONG: National Museum of Military History

TimeL 11:00

Brigadier-General Thandi Mohale will share her experiences on life in exile in 1976. General Mohale is the Chief Director of Transformation and Management in the South African Defence Force (SANDF) and a former sniper for Umkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the African National Congress (ANC).

Motsane Getrude Seabela will encapsulate the experiences of Gertrude Shope in the Liberation Struggle of South Africa. Motsane is currently Acting Director and Curator of Anthropology at the DITSONG: National Museum of Cultural History. She is a final year PhD candidate in Heritage and Museums Studies at the University of Pretoria, South Africa. Her thesis is entitled, Not Just a Supporting Act or a Backing Vocalist: Locating Gertrude Shope in the Liberation Struggle of South Africa, Towards a Biography.

This event serves as a precursor to the upcoming ‘Women in the Liberation Struggle’ exhibition, hosted by the DITSONG: National Museum of Military History, which will reveal new narratives and previously untold stories. This exhibition will be a living tribute, allowing new voices and perspectives to be added throughout its duration.

The DITSONG: National Museum of Military History is a memorial for all South Africans who died in or as a result of military actions. The Museum has diverse collections covering the First and Second World War, Eastern Cape Cattle Wars, to the current role of South African troops in the United Nations peacekeeping forces.

Media Enquiries: Lemohang Zincume 0764188324 lemohang@ditsong.org.za

General Enquiries: Bongi Legwase 0835417213 bongi@ditsong.org.za.