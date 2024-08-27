Deputy Minister Buti Manamela delivers keynote address at 10th anniversary of Silent Protest, 27 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, will deliver the keynote address at the 10th anniversary of the Silent Protest, a pivotal gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaign, at Durban University of Technology (DUT). This event marks a decade of concerted efforts to combat GBV within higher education institutions, offering a moment to reflect on progress and outline future strategies.

For over a decade, DUT has been instrumental in championing this critical cause, demonstrating unwavering commitment to addressing GBV and fostering a safer, more inclusive environment for all students.

In partnership with HIGHER HEALTH, the Silent Protest has played a crucial role in raising awareness, providing psychosocial support to GBV survivors, and fostering a culture of zero tolerance towards GBV across university campuses. This year’s milestone protest will build on past successes by integrating evidence-based interventions and innovative approaches to further combat GBV within the academic community.

As we commemorate the 10th anniversary of this vital campaign, it is imperative to engage in a retrospective analysis of past achievements, incorporate research-driven strategies, and adopt a comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of violence.

The Silent Protest is supported by key partners, including various government departments—such as the Department of Social Development (DSD), South African Police Services (SAPS), and the Department of Health—as well as NGOs like The Good Men Foundation, TB HIV/CARE, and academic institutions including the University of KwaZulu-Natal, TVET Colleges, Mangosuthu University of Technology, and the University of Zululand.

The one-day event is structured into three sessions:

09:00 – 09:30: Briefing on the purpose and proceedings of the day.

09:30 – 10:00:

A march from Steve Biko Campus through Ritson Road into Winterton Road, culminating at Curries Fountain.

10:30 onwards:

Formal program to allow for die in session. This session will also feature guest speakers.

Media is invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Venue: Curries Fountain, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: 09:00

For media enquiries:

Mandla Tshabalala

Media Liaison Officer to the Deputy Minister

Cell: +27 84 304 6239

E-mail:Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

Nashveer Nemesar

Head of Communications, Higher Health

Cell: 066 258 8714

E-mail: Nashveer.N@higherhealth.ac.za