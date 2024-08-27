U.S., U.K. Reserve members strengthen intelligence collaboration, enhance readiness through exchange program

This past summer, U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen met with their Royal Auxiliary Air Force (RAuxAF) intelligence counterparts to learn and exchange insights that will enhance the mission capabilities of both countries.

RAuxAF units hosted an exchange team from the 655th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing July 1-12, 2024 at Royal Air Force (RAF) stations Wyton, Waddington and more as part of their Military Reserve Exchange Program partnership. The partnership, which was established in 2021, provides a unique opportunity for U.S. Reserve members to engage with their international ISR partners to learn and share lessons learned about mission, operations, structure, capabilities and tactics.

These exchanges are unique opportunities to gain valuable insights into U.K. intelligence efforts and reflect on the potential application of what we learned to enhance our own operations, said Col. Kristine Smith, 655th ISR Wing deputy commander, who led the U.S. team.

“Strengthening our intelligence collaboration with the U.K. through these exchanges is invaluable to our future collaborations with our [Five Eye] FVEY partners and will harness efficiencies in intelligence collection, exploitation and analysis,” Smith said. “They not only deepen our shared expertise, they also allow us to enhance our ability to anticipate and address emerging threats. As global competition increases, understanding our FYEY partners is critical to ensuring our ISR Airmen are ready.”

During the visit to RAF Wyton, the team observed operations at the Pathfinder Building, a critical hub that accommodates various intelligence entities and collection efforts within the U.K. The team was given access to the NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre (NIFC), gaining insights into operations pertaining to global issues, targeting, cyber operations, ISR, and other critical capabilities. A Pathfinder Force Development event shed light on the pivotal role the force plays in shaping air power and technological advancements that paved the path for operations today, said Master Sgt. Latoria Worlds, readiness superintendent for the 42nd Intelligence Squadron (IS) and a targeting analyst.

“The event was a valuable opportunity that deepened our understanding of the Pathfinder force’s historical significance and gave our U.S. team immense appreciation for the enduring impact of their pioneering initiatives,” Worlds said. “Through that event and all our engagements with our U.K. counterparts, our partnership fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and mutual growth between our countries, and ensures global readiness to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”

During their visit to the Joint Analysis Center at RAF Molesworth, the team discussed operations and mission requirements with USAF Reserve Individual Mobilization Augmentees (IMA). At RAF Waddington, the team toured the Intelligence Reserves Wing and spoke with the RAuxAF full-time staff members to understand tasking, training, personnel issues, and bigger picture planning and execution of working weekends, known as Unit Training Assembly (UTA) weekends to U.S. Reserve members. The exchange was rounded out with an intelligence and cyber mission capabilities briefing at RAF Northholt, along with a variety of cultural activities. The heritage centers and historic tours provide historical context in the history of ISR capabilities, said Capt. Dara Kirkland, 63rd IS flight commander and ISR officer.

“Our tour of the RAF Waddington Heritage Center shed light on the historical bomber missions that eventually transitioned into current-day intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance,” Kirkland said. “The stories and artifacts provide historical context and give us a greater grasp of the rich heritage that underpin our shared military operations and traditions.”

This is the fourth visit as part of the 655th ISRW and RAuxAF Military Reserve Exchange Program. In 2023, 655th ISRW visited RAF Wyton and the Joint Analysis Center at RAF Molesworth. Initially, the program was intended to provide cultural exchange and improved communication between the units, but it ultimately allowed a platform for professional exchanges to reduce duplications of effort and learn best practices from each other.

“We greatly appreciate the gracious hospitality of our U.K. hosts and the valuable insights they shared on their intelligence efforts and force structure,” Smith said. “We look forward to returning the hospitality when we host them in the U.S. Our continued partnership will continue to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of ISR efforts for both countries, and bolster the readiness of our Reserve forces. Together, we are poised to achieve new heights of collaboration and ensure preparedness for the future.”

The RAuxAF also enjoy the exchanges and look forward to the continued collaboration, said Warrant Officer Paul Hannan, Intelligence Reserves Wing Coordinator at RAF Wyton.

“It has been our great pleasure to host this exchange. Whilst we have been mainly focused on sharing knowledge on our processes and systems, we have learnt much about how our USAF Reserve colleagues integrate with their Active Duty counterparts,” Hannan said. “It is clear to us that, whilst we have many obvious differences, we have more in common than we realized. We look forward to consolidating these exchange visits and furthering our mutual understanding.”