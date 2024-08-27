445th mass casualty exercise stress tests AES

Members of the 445th Aeromedical Staging, Aerospace Medicine and Aeromedical Evacuation Squadrons participated in a mass casualty exercise Aug. 3, 2024.

The objective of the training was to stress test the AE crews to receive an excess of wounded warriors in a short period of time and to identify deficiencies.

“We were asked by the AE commander, Lt. Col. Melissa Seacat, to provide more realistic training scenarios for them for future combat,” said Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Valenzuela, 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron nursing services superintendent. “We’re being told to expect increased casualties [for this exercise] unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. We’re not going to be preparing ourselves or other squadrons in the wing if we don’t partner to do simulations like this.”

Approximately 40 personnel from ASTS and AMDS assembled to become medical exercise players. The MEPs got into moulage, or simulation of illness or injury, by using makeup techniques and acting. Moulage uses tactile cues to promote learner engagement through a more real-world experience.

As the C-17 lifted off with the AE crew inside, they had no idea of the mass casualty scenario that was unfolding on the flightline.

“We had no idea what to expect. All we knew was our plane was turning around due to a report of an ‘active shooter’ on the base,” said Senior Airman Andrea Plaugher, 445th AES aerospace medical journeyman. “We didn’t know how many injuries there were, or if ASTS was even coming to help. It was stressful having no clue what was in store.”

As the AE crew landed and departed the plane, they were inundated with MEPs from the ASTS and AMDS helping to provide a realistic training scenario to challenge the AE crew’s performance.

“Initially, when I saw how many people were on the flightline it felt like a daunting situation,” Plaugher said. “I’ve been on a lot of flights, and this felt much more real. But, as we started to assess the situation and work together, I think the crew responded to the scenario well.”

Valenzuela agreed the training was successful.

“I think that despite it being a little unorganized and chaotic initially, I think everybody did well on the ground teams,” Valenzuela said. “There’s no way we can train and plan for every real-life scenario. The key to success in these exercises is being able to take what you know, use it efficiently under pressure and have flexibility. I think everybody had a positive attitude and came together to make it happen. We’re going to continue to do more events like this in the future.”