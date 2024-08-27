Maryland’s Greenspace Equity Program Funds Outdoor Access for Communities in Need

August 27, 2024

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has launched the new Greenspace Equity Program, which provides grant funding to land trusts, nongovernmental organizations, and local governments to acquire and develop public greenspaces in overburdened and underserved communities. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 1.

The goal of the program is to enhance the public health and livability of overburdened and underserved communities by implementing projects to preserve, create, and improve public greenspace in those communities.

“Expanding access to the outdoors is a priority of the Moore-Miller Administration, especially with an eye to addressing disparities in outdoor access among our communities,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “This program is a step toward providing environmental justice to our most vulnerable populations, and developing a sense of stewardship among all Marylanders.”

The Greenspace Equity Program was established in 2023 through legislation. Governor Moore’s FY 2025 budget provided $5 million for the program in its inaugural fiscal year. Funding for the program was authorized from the state share of Program Open Space.

More information is available on DNR’s Greenspace Equity Program webpage, which includes the grant proposal guide, application and project agreement, plus a Greenspace Equity Viewer, which maps the qualifying areas throughout the state. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.