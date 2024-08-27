Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo Notifies Orthofix Medical, Inc., Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit

Firm announces the filing of a class action lawsuit in Eastern District of Texas on behalf of purchasers NASDAQ:OFIX between Oct. 11, 2022 and Sept. 12, 2023

To join the Orthofix class action call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 no later than October 21, 2024.” — Stuart Guber

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Orthofix Medical, Inc. (“Orthofix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OFIX) between October 11, 2022 and September 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased Othofix securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT’S NEXT: To join the Orthofix class action, Case 2:24-cv-00690-JRG, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at stuart.guber@poulinwilley.com. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Orthofix is a global spine and orthopedics company that offers biologics, spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, and specialized orthopedic solutions, among other things, to healthcare professionals throughout the world. On October 11, 2022, Orthofix and SeaSpine, a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced that they entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.

Upon completion of the merger, several of SeaSpine's officers would serve as officers in the combined company. On January 4, 2023, Orthofix and SeaSpine announced the successful completion of the Merger.

The truth was disclosed on September 12, 2023, when Defendants announced the appointment of an interim CEO, interim CFO, and interim CLO, effective immediately, following the “unanimous decision by the Board’s independent directors to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from those respective roles.” On this news, the Company’s stock declined $5.62 per share, or over 30%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 13, 2023, on unusually heavy volume.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s management team. The Complaint further alleges that when the truth about the Company’s management team was revealed, the price of Orthofix common stock suffered sharp declines and that as a result, Plaintiff and other Class members suffered significant losses and damages.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities litigation and securities opt-out litigation. In addition, firm partner Roy Willey IV has served as counsel in class actions and multi district litigations across the country. He brings a creative, problem-solving based approach to handling cases for consumers, investors and others harmed through no fault of their own. As a result, he has been repeatedly named among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.

