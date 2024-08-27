Kansas Supreme Court appoints two to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed two new members to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

The newly appointed members will serve through June 30, 2029. They are:

Ivery Goldstein, attorney, Lenexa

Roarke Gordon, attorney, Wichita

The 10-member Board of Law Examiners is composed of judges and lawyers. Twice a year, as needed, it manages and grades a bar examination, and it conducts hearings on applicants’ character and fitness to practice law. It also recommends to the Kansas Supreme Court policies and procedures related to bar admission.