Kansas Supreme Court appoints two to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed two new members to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.
The newly appointed members will serve through June 30, 2029. They are:
-
Ivery Goldstein, attorney, Lenexa
-
Roarke Gordon, attorney, Wichita
The 10-member Board of Law Examiners is composed of judges and lawyers. Twice a year, as needed, it manages and grades a bar examination, and it conducts hearings on applicants’ character and fitness to practice law. It also recommends to the Kansas Supreme Court policies and procedures related to bar admission.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.