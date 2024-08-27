Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo Notifies DexCom, Inc., Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo announces class action lawsuit in the SDCA on behalf of purchasers of NASDAQ:DXCM between January 8 and July 25, 2024.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2024.” — Stuart Guber

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DexCom, Inc., (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DXCM) between January 8, 2024 and July 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased DexCom securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT’S NEXT: To join the DexCom class action, Case 3:24-cv-01485-RSH-VET, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at stuart.guber@poulinwilley.com. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, DexCom is an international company that develops, manufactures, and distributes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. DexCom’s G7 continuous glucose monitoring system, designed and distributed as an upgrade over the prior G6 model, was launched in early 2023. During the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning DexCom’s expected revenue for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in DexCom’s ability to capitalize on its growth potential to reach the projected record number of new patients and simultaneously outpace the prior fiscal year’s gross margins while scaling customer conversion to the new G7 platform. The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose the true state of DexCom’s salesforce; notably, that it was not truly equipped to execute on the Company’s perceived growth potential, and that as a result of their purchases of DexCom’s common stock during the Class Period, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered economic loss.

The truth emerged on July 25, 2024, when Dexcom announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on its execution of “several key strategic initiatives” which “did not meet [their] high standards.” The market reacted swiftly to DexCom’s revelation. The price of DexCom’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $107.85 per share on July 25, 2024, to $64.00 per share on July 26, 2024, a decline of over 40.66% in the span of just a single day.

