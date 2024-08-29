Castle & King Travel Launches Family Friendly “Ultimate Luxury Rajasthan Tour Package”

Family and couples can now discover the rich heritage of Rajasthan with luxury Rajasthan tour packages starting at just $1999 USD per person.

NEW DELHI, DELHI , INDIA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular full-service travel agency Castle & King Travel is proud to announce new packages for Luxury Rajasthan Tours , which have opened to a positive response. Regarded as the ultimate luxury Rajasthan tour package by many happy clients, this 10-day tour is geared towards international clients, especially couples and families. This journey promises to help clients explore the wonders of Rajasthan's diverse landscapes like never before.Regarding their luxury Rajasthan tours, Australian couple Daniel Wright and Emma Wright said, "Castle & King added an extra special touch to our honeymoon, which was the ideal destination in Rajasthan. We could not have asked for more from the exquisite accommodations, charming locations, and careful attention to detail. Our favorite part of the trip was the private boat excursion on Lake Pichola. There is no better way for us to begin our life together."In the words of the Canadian Martinez family, "The trip our family took to Rajasthan was awe-inspiring. Every family member had a fantastic time, thanks to Castle & King, from the kids having a great time on the Jeep safari to us being in awe of Jaipur's architecture. The level of luxury and comfort offered during the excursion was remarkable. We are eager to go throughout India more with Castle & King!"The Castle & King Travel Luxury Rajasthan Tours offers an opportunity to explore Rajasthan intimately and magnificently beyond simply a travel schedule. Families and couples have different demands, and every part of the tour is tailored to meet those needs. After a long day of exploring, opulent lodgings offer the ideal haven, and exclusive activities guarantee that every second is unforgettable.This journey offers interesting and instructive experiences that bring Rajasthan's history and culture to life for families. While parents value the smooth preparation and meticulous attention to detail that let them unwind and enjoy the trip, children are captivated by the tales of maharajas and the vivid colors of local markets.These luxury Rajasthan tours are guaranteed to captivate couples. The journey offers the ideal setting for making enduring memories, from the serene times at the Taj Mahal to the candlelit meals overlooking Lake Pichola. The destination's natural splendor and individualized treatment guarantee an opulent yet private journey.The magnificence of Jaipur's Amber Fort and City Palace, the breathtaking Taj Mahal at dawn, and the 1,200-year-old Elephant Caves outside Mumbai are just some of the highlights of the Ultimate Luxury Rajasthan Tour. During the visit to Jaipur, the Pink City, clients will also have the opportunity to explore the iconic Hawa Mahal and the astronomical wonder of Jantar Mantar. A visit to Udaipur, the city of romantic charm, exotic palaces, and lush green gardens, is also included in the trip.In addition, visitors can enjoy a private sunset boat ride on Lake Pichola, a rickshaw ride through Old Delhi, and tours to Abhaneri Stepwell and Fatehpur Sikri. Every moment is crafted to encapsulate the essence of Rajasthan's abundant charm, offering a profoundly engaging cultural encounter.With stays in some of the most lavish hotels and palaces Rajasthan offers, clients can experience the best in luxury. World-class amenities are provided for every stay, guaranteeing an opulent experience. Every element of the trip, from personal jeep safaris in Jaipur to private sunset boat rides in Udaipur, is designed to offer a special and unforgettable experience.Experienced drivers and guides committed to making every minute of the trip enjoyable and educational accompany our guests. Whether it's taking in the dawn over the Taj Mahal, touring the historic bazaars of Delhi, or spending a romantic evening at Lake Pichola, Castle & King makes sure that every little thing is taken care of so that families and couples can concentrate on the wonder and beauty all around them.To learn more about Castle & King Inc., visit https://luxuryrajasthantours.com/ Explore details about the luxury Rajasthan tours at https://luxuryrajasthantours.com/tour/the-ultimate-luxury-rajasthan-tour-package-for-10-days/ For bookings, contact Arvind from Castle & King Inc. at info@castleandking.com or call (+91) 9818885102.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.