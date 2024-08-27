FEMA Issues Public Notice due to Severe Rains and Flooding

San Juan, Puerto Rico — FEMA posted a public notice on its website describing its intent to reimburse eligible applicants, such as municipal and state governments, and certain non-profit organizations, for eligible costs to repair and/or replace facilities damaged by Severe Storms and Flooding event that occurred from April 29, through May 10, 2024.

On July 23, 2024, President Biden signed a Major Disaster Declaration due to severe storms and flooding event, that occurred from April 29, through May 10, 2024, which designated the municipalities of Adjuntas, Guánica, Lajas, Las Marías, Luquillo, Maricao, Naranjito, Orocovis, Sabana Grande, San Sebastián, Toa Alta, Utuado, and Yauco in Puerto Rico, eligible to apply for FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) and Hazard Mitigation (HM) Grants programs.

After a disaster declaration, FEMA is required to make the public aware of the implementation of PA and HM activities that may affect historic properties, and activities that are in or otherwise affect wetland areas or floodplains.

The public notice is posted at: fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/public-notice-fema-4805-dr-pr

Questions should be directed to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region II, Caribbean Area Division, P.O. Box 848, Guaynabo, PR 00970 or by email at: FEMAR2COMMENT@fema.dhs.gov, within 15 days of this notice. Comments should include a subject line of “DR 4805-PR EHAD”.

# # #