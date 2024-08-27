Disaster Recovery Centers in Woodbury to Relocate and Dickinson County to Close Temporarily

The Disaster Recovery Center in Woodbury County will move to a new location Wednesday, August 28. The Center in Dickinson County will close on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. and reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Bldg.

Meeting Room

1605 15th St.

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

Closes on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

Reopens Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

Open 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Woodbury County Siouxland Regional Transit System 6401 Gordon Dr. Sioux City, IA 51106 Closes on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. Woodbury County Morningside Lutheran Church (Parking lot) 700 South Martha Street Sioux City, IA 51106 Reopens Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. Open 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Stay in Touch with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.