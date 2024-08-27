Disaster Recovery Centers in Woodbury to Relocate and Dickinson County to Close Temporarily
The Disaster Recovery Center in Woodbury County will move to a new location Wednesday, August 28. The Center in Dickinson County will close on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. and reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.
Dickinson County
Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Bldg.
Meeting Room
1605 15th St.
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
Closes on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
Reopens Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.
Open 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
|
Woodbury County
Siouxland Regional Transit System
6401 Gordon Dr.
Sioux City, IA 51106
Closes on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
|
Woodbury County
Morningside Lutheran Church
(Parking lot)
700 South Martha Street
Sioux City, IA 51106
Reopens Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
Open 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Stay in Touch with FEMA
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
