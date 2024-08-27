Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,578 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Centers in Woodbury to Relocate and Dickinson County to Close Temporarily

The Disaster Recovery Center in Woodbury County will move to a new location Wednesday, August 28. The Center in Dickinson County will close on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. and reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Bldg.

Meeting Room

1605 15th St.

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

Closes on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

Reopens Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

Open 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

 

Woodbury County

Siouxland Regional Transit System

6401 Gordon Dr.

Sioux City, IA 51106

Closes on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

 

Woodbury County

Morningside Lutheran Church

(Parking lot)

700 South Martha Street

Sioux City, IA 51106

Reopens Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

Open 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Stay in Touch with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Centers in Woodbury to Relocate and Dickinson County to Close Temporarily

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more