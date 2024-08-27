Submit Release
U.S. Second Fleet Completes Operation Nanook 2024 with Multinational Partners

NORFOLK, Va. - Operation NANOOK 2024, an annual exercise led by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and supported by the U.S. 2nd Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard, successfully concluded on August 26, 2024.


MC3 Rylin Paul

