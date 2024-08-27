Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Obtained the #1 Verdict in California for Workplace Harassment in 2023

A premier employment law firm in Los Angles secured a $6.1 million jury verdict for a client in a disability discrimination and harassment case against UCLA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm, is proud to announce that it has obtained the #1 verdict in California for workplace harassment in 2023. The firm represented Hekmatollah "Tony" Yosifi, a former food service division manager at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), in a disability discrimination and harassment case against The Regents of the University of California.

The case, Yosifi v. The Regents of the University of California (Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. BC724191), resulted in a jury verdict of $6,131,204 on December 5, 2023. The jury found that UCLA failed to engage in the interactive process, failed to accommodate Mr. Yosifi's disability, and discriminated and harassed him based on his disability. The jury also found that UCLA retaliated against Mr. Yosifi for exercising his rights under the California Family Rights Act (CFRA) and failed to prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

"We are thrilled with the jury's verdict and believe that justice has been served for our client," said Ms. Ani Akopyan of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "No one should have to endure discrimination and harassment in the workplace, especially when they are dealing with a disability. We hope this verdict sends a strong message to employers that they will be held accountable for their actions."

According to court documents, Mr. Yosifi was injured on the job and required accommodations for his ongoing restrictions. However, his supervisor, the Director of Food Services, did not make the needed accommodations either before or after his restrictions became permanent. Instead, Mr. Yosifi’s supervisor engaged in workplace harassment which culminated in Mr. Yosifi’s wrongful termination on the same day he returned back from a medical leave.

Ani Akopyan, one of the leading attorneys of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. argued that UCLA terminated Mr. Yosifi because of his disability and need for accommodations. The jury deliberated for approximately 6 hours before reaching its near unanimous verdict.

Mr. Yosifi commented post-verdict: “I’m extremely grateful to have had Ani as my attorney in my lawsuit against UCLA. Ani is a great communicator and always was readily available to respond to my questions and concerns. Due to her dedication and tireless efforts, I was awarded slightly over six million dollars. More importantly, I cannot express how liberating it is to have this cloud removed from over my head and to finally have my name cleared.”

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has offices in Encino, Orange, Riverside, Bakersfield, San Bernardino, and Ventura and serves clients throughout Southern California.

The firm's attorneys, including Michael Akopyan and Ani M. Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/ani-akopyan/), have been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List for multiple consecutive years, recognizing their exceptional legal expertise and client service.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/about-us/) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

• The firm has been recognized for its outstanding legal work, with attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan being named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List five times in a row - in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

