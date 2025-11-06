Fetch Me Later Provides Premium Dog Boarding Services for Frisco Pet Parents Looking for Quality Care

Family-owned luxury pet resort offers personalized boarding with certified staff, spacious accommodation, and three wooded acres.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, a family-owned luxury pet resort in McKinney, provides comprehensive dog boarding services designed to address the specific needs of pet parents in Frisco and surrounding communities who seek quality care for their dogs. The facility operates on three wooded acres with lush green fields, offering multiple accommodation options and personalized attention for each guest.

Dog owners face the challenge of finding reliable, professional care when they need to travel or be away from their pets. According to the facility, the resort addresses this need by providing various boarding options tailored to different dog personalities and activity levels, along with certified staff supervision and multiple daily play sessions.

Accommodation Options and Features

The resort provides three main types of accommodation to suit different dog preferences and needs:

• Indoor/Outdoor Patio Suites: These suites measure 5 feet by 7 feet indoors with a 5 feet by 6 feet patio. The interior features residential styling with tile floors, decorated walls, and a glass entry door. Dogs have 24-hour access to their concrete patio through a transparent flap-style doggie door, with brick privacy walls between neighboring patios. Five trips to the play yard are included daily.

• Indoor Pool View Suites: Measuring 5 feet by 11 feet, these spacious rooms offer residential styling with tile floors, decorated walls, and a glass entry door. Each suite includes a color television and a full-length window with a pool view. Dogs receive five daily play yard trips plus an additional 10 p.m. bedtime walk.

• Indoor/Outdoor Runs: Available in standard size (4 feet by 5 feet interior, 4 feet by 15 feet exterior) and giant size (7 feet by 5 feet interior, 7 feet by 15 feet exterior), these accommodations suit dogs with higher activity levels. Five play yard trips are included, with additional activities available upon request.

All boarding accommodations include comfortable Kuranda cots with cozy blankets, fresh chilled water, medication administration as needed (excluding injectable medications), and five or more daily playtimes in the quarter-acre yards.

Jose G., a customer who boarded his 11-month-old French Bulldog for five days, stated: "Me and my wife scheduled a vacation for the first time since we got our puppy and to leave her at Fetch me later for 5 days was the best decision we could've made. Really communicative people, nice staff, sent pictures every day as requested, provided snacks as requested and I can tell they took care of Coco."

Enrichment and Additional Services

Beyond standard boarding, the facility offers various enrichment options to customize each dog's stay. Individual play sessions allow staff to entertain dogs according to their preferences, whether through fetch, frisbee, soccer, nature walks, or cuddle time. Additional outdoor playtime is available for dogs who enjoy extra exercise, either in group settings or individually. Pool time provides dogs the opportunity for swimming activities, while treat-based enrichments include licky mats, Kongs, ice cream, and pupsicles.

The resort includes a pool for dogs who enjoy water activities and maintains small group play sessions with no more than six dogs in a group. All boarding guests receive a complimentary checkout bath.

"We understand that every pet has a unique personality, and we strive to cater to the individual needs of each guest," said Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations. "Our location on three wooded acres provides a country setting where dogs can enjoy nature while receiving professional care."

Meredith S., who has used the facility for multiple years, noted: "I've been taking my dogs here for years. They get lots of space to roam and play, lots of potty breaks, and plenty of attention. And a bath before coming home! You would think it was Christmas every time we hit the gravel of the parking lot…they get so excited because they know what's coming!"

Professional Credentials and Family Operation

The McGough family—Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler—owns and operates Fetch Me Later. Denise, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, is typically on-site at the pet resort. The facility has operated since 1998, continually enhancing its facility and services over more than two decades.

Kyra K. shared her experience: "Fetch Me Later is amazing for puppy and me! Its so hard leaving your pup to go on a trip, especially when they are pretty anxious like my Stella, but since the first visit, she has been excited to go. I also love being able to get pictures of her visits!"

The facility holds membership in the International Boarding & Pet Services Association as a Bronze member for 2025 and is a member of The Dog Gurus 2022. The resort operates according to established pet care industry standards, including commitments to pet safety, sanitary environments, proper immunization requirements, and adequate exercise areas.

The facility serves dog owners in McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, Melissa, and surrounding areas within 10 miles of the 75071 zip code in Collin County, Texas. The resort is located directly on Highway 380, three-quarters of a mile west of Custer Road, between Coit Road and Custer Road.

For more information about the dog boarding services or to schedule a tour, pet parents are encouraged to visit the Fetch Me Later website at https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/ or call +1 972-562-9910, or explore the latest updates on the company blog.

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

