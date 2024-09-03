Premio Adds an All-In-One IP65 Industrial Touchscreen Computer the AIO Series

Premio announces the release of its newest All In One Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology, announces the release of its newest All In One Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors. This new Touch Panel PC introduces a new compact and simple solution for human machine interface applications, by implementing an all-in-one durable panel design that can be integrated in various applications.

The AIO Series is powered by Premio’s CT-DAL01 Single Board Computer with Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake. Intel's Alder Lake-N represents the latest in entry level processors, designed for low power, efficient throughput and multi-core performance. Using the same Gracemont CPU architecture found in the Efficiency cores in 12th/13th Generation Intel Core CPUs, the Alder Lake-N processors boosts the performance over previous entry level processors from Intel by up to 28%, and provides power efficiency in a low TDP design.

“By introducing an all in one industrial touchscreen computer to Premio’s extensive portfolio of standard off-the-shelf HMI solutions, our partners can incorporate this Panel PC for a simpler and faster time to market at a competitive price,” Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director, explained. “The AIO Series introduces a streamlined competitive HMI solution into industry 4.0 deployments with ease.”

Incorporating Premio’s CT-DAL01 allows the AIO Series to offer distinct features and configurations that enhances the AIO for HMI solutions. By leveraging the Intel Alder Lake-N processor, the AIO supports Advanced DDR5 Memory, Three Independent Display Support, and allows for customizable I/O connectivity. The all-in-one compact design allows for the user to simply integrate the panel pc to everyday industrial applications while still having the appropriate I/O connectivity for machine-to-machine communication.

The AIO All In One Industrial Touchscreen Computer offers multiple display sizes (10.1”, 15.6”, 21.5”) with different aspect ratios, while maintaining a rugged IP65 Front Panel Display with 7H glass and IP54 Back Panel for industrial-grade durability.

AIO Series Key Features

- All In One Compact Industrial Design

- Supports 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake-N processors

- DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM. Max. up to 16GB

- Multiple Display Sizes & Aspect Ratio

- Triple independent display

- M.2 B Key & E Keys for versatile expansion

- IP65 Front Panel 7H Display & IP41 Back Panel

- MIL-STD-810G Method 516.7 Procedure

Key market verticals that benefit from these powerful boards include industrial automation, smart retail & kiosks, digital signage, and more.

To learn more about Premio’s newest All In One Industrial Panel PC, contact our embedded computing experts at sales@premioinc.com

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

