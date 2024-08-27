Submit Release
Over 250 new recycling sites coming to 30 California counties

SACRAMENTO — California is making it easier than ever to cash in empty beverage containers with more than 250 new recycling sites across 30 counties funded by recycling innovation awards.

Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted CalRecycle’s award of nearly $70 million in Beverage Container Redemption Innovation Grants to projects that will add dynamic recycling methods like reverse vending machines, mobile recycling and bag-drop sites around the state, including in underserved counties like Butte, Imperial, Mendocino, Merced and Modoc.

