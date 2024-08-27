Creating Breathtaking Views of Niagara Falls

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction is set to begin on the extension of the ‘Crow’s Nest’ at Niagara Falls State Park. The expansion project includes the construction of new stairs and an overlook structure which will connect the existing ‘Crow’s Nest’ feature to Prospect Point at Niagara Falls State Park, providing a new close-up view of the Falls. Today's announcement builds on Governor Hochul's summer campaign to help kids and families “Get Offline, Get Outside.”

“Niagara Falls State Park is the perfect place to get outdoors, get offline, and enjoy nature,” Governor Hochul said. “This project will provide another opportunity for New Yorkers to put their phones down and take advantage of all the beautiful natural resources that our state has to offer.”

The ‘Crow’s Nest’ is a set of stairs located alongside the American Falls that allow visitors to climb halfway up the side of the Falls for breathtaking views of the Falls before requiring visitors to go back down into the Gorge and return to the upper level via the Maid of the Mist elevators. When complete, the project will provide visitors with a new option to experience the Niagara Gorge and relieve pedestrian congestion in the lower gorge during the busy season, where the only current means of egress is the elevator inside of the observation tower. The stairs will be operated as a one-way egress from the lower gorge during the busy season, and as a two-way access to the overlook during a portion of the off season.

Work will begin in early September and be complete for the 2026 season. The $9 million project is being funded by State Parks capital funding, The Maid of the Mist Corporation, The Niagara River Greenway and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “This project perfectly exemplifies the ways we are working to enhance our visitors’ experiences to our State Parks. In this case, the stairs will provide recreation opportunities by expanding access to the lower part of the gorge and to Niagara Falls, an alternative to needing an elevator and the overlook will allow people to experience the Falls from a very close and unparalleled viewing perspective. We are grateful to all of our partners who have contributed to this project.”

New York Power Authority Chairman and Western New York Resident John R. Koelmel said, “The new construction will connect the crow’s nest feature to Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park, making it easier for visitors to take in the breathtaking view of Niagara Falls. Our support for the project is reflective of the Power Authority’s ongoing commitment to the community surrounding the Niagara Power Project.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Our region is enriched by having one of the natural wonders of the world in our own backyard. This project will improve access with even more breathtaking views of Niagara Falls and provide a new way for residents and tourists to take in nature and enjoy the great outdoors with friends and family.”

State Senator Rob Ortt said, “I am always proud to support projects that enhance the crown jewel of the New York State Parks system. Creating more navigable paths at one of the most popular destinations at Niagara Falls State Park is long overdue and ultimately, will make for better visitor experiences for guests from around the world.”

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul and all the partners who continue to add to our World Class Attraction, Niagara Falls and the Niagara Gorge. The completion of the Crows Nest and the additional access to the gorge increases the overall Niagara Falls experience for locals and tourists alike.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “This addition to the State Park experience will provide even more breathtaking access to our Niagara Falls. The “Crow’s Nest” extension will give residents and visitors an unmatched opportunity to enjoy the beauty and majesty of our natural wonder. We appreciate this investment and look forward to its completion.”

Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn said, “We believe our $1.7M investment in this innovative project will further enhance the Maid of the Mist Experience,” said. When the extension is finished, it will expedite people moving up to Prospect Point, alleviating some of the pressure on the Observation Tower elevators during our busiest times, such as the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.”

Governor Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign builds on her efforts to promote healthy living among young people and families across New York. Governor Hochul recently signed nation-leading legislation – the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act and New York Child Data Protection Act – to protect kids from addictive social media feeds and shield their personal data from online platforms. Learn more about Governor Hochul's Get Offline, Get Outside campaign.

