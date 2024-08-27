JOBSwithDOD Launched as Defense Industry Job Board

JOBSwithDOD Bridges Career Opportunities Across Both DoD Civilian Employers And Defense Companies In Unified Platform.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Job Services, LLC has announced the launch of JOBSwithDOD, a new job board for the entire defense industry. Inclusive of both Department of Defense (DoD) civilian employers, as well as defense contractor companies, the platform is set to accelerate recruitment and remove inefficiencies for job seekers.A Centralized Resource for Defense Industry CareersThe defense industry has long faced challenges with fragmented recruitment processes, requiring professionals to navigate multiple job boards to find relevant opportunities. JOBSwithDOD addresses this issue by providing a centralized platform for defense industry jobs. With over 14,000 defense jobs posted each month, the platform offers an extensive range of opportunities for professionals at all levels.Strategic Partnership with USAJOBSThrough a specific collaboration with USAJOBS, the federal government's official hiring portal, JOBSwithDOD integrates all DoD civilian job postings in real time. This relationship is not simply about providing job opportunities; it directly supports the Department of Defense's broader mission to strengthen its civilian workforce and improve recruitment marketing. The JOBSwithDOD platform is aligned with the DoD's 2023 Assessment, Building a Civilian Talent Pipeline , which identified the need for enhanced recruitment marketing to attract top-tier civilian talent to the Department of Defense.Comprehensive Resources for Employers and Job SeekersIn addition to job postings, JOBSwithDOD features a Careers Knowledge Center , offering defense industry news, analysis, and career guidance. This resource is designed to support the professional development of defense industry professionals and provide insights into the complex field of national defense careers.Employers within the defense sector benefit from the platform's specialized recruitment tools, including an employer dashboard that facilitates efficient job posting and access to a highly specialized pool of candidates. JOBSwithDOD also offers a variety of recruitment marketing solutions to enhance visibility and attract top talent both within the platform and across its social media presence.Transforming Defense Industry RecruitmentJOBSwithDOD seeks to reshape public perception of defense careers and amplify recruitment efforts. By centralizing job opportunities for the entire industry –both DoD civilian and defense contractor companies combined—and offering targeted marketing solutions, the platform aims to play a critical role in supporting defense careers that contribute to national security.For more information about JOBSwithDOD and to explore available defense job opportunities, visit: JOBSwithDOD.com.About U.S. Job Services, LLCU.S. Job Services, LLC is a leader in employment solutions within the defense sector. Through its innovative job board, JOBSwithDOD, the company provides a unified platform that connects Department of Defense civilian employers and defense contractors with top talent. Committed to advancing the careers of defense professionals, U.S. Job Services, LLC supports the growth and evolution of the defense industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.