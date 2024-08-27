International Relations and Cooperation perspective press briefing

Investigation of the consulate in Dubai

The Department has acted on information from whistleblowers about alleged security breaches and misconduct. The Consul-General has been recalled from Dubai to Pretoria to respond to the preliminary investigation findings. The investigation is still ongoing.

South Africa pursues solution with Equatorial Guinea on citizens incarcerated in Malabo

South Africa is deeply concerned about the ongoing detention of its citizens, Mr Peter Huxham and Mr Frik Potigeter, in Equatorial Guinea. Last Tuesday, our Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Ambassador Nolufefe Dwabayo, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Malabo to address these concerns, emphasising the restricted access granted to our officials and the families of the detained individuals. Simultaneously, our Acting Deputy Director General for Africa summoned the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to South Africa, and he reiterated our concerns and handed over a note verbale. The Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea undertook to convey South Africa’s to his government.

Minister Lamola concludes successful working visit to Japan

Minister Ronald Lamola participated in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) which was held on 24 and 25 August 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

South Africa warmly welcomed the participation of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in this important gathering of African Union Member States and Japan.

The Ministerial Meeting laid the foundation for the Ninth TICAD Summit, which will be held In Yokohama, Japan, in August 2025.

Minister Lamola participated in a panel discussion on how the government and the private sector can work together to promote economic transformation for start-ups and SMMEs, to spur trade and investment between Africa and Japan. The Minister also had an opportunity to interact and network with Japanese and African start-ups, including some led by young South Africans.

The Minister delivered a statement at an event titled, Strengthening Connectivity. The Minister’s remarks focused on implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), which combines market integration with industrial and infrastructure development to enhance Africa’s productive capacity.

In this regard, the Minister highlighted that whilst our development partners are important to Africa, the Continent should remain committed and united to its internal integration agenda and industrialisation objectives.

Minister Lamola also highlighted opportunities for Japan to redirect its investments into the manufacturing sector, which has one of the strongest stimulatory effects and economic multipliers of the various sectors of the economy.

While in Japan, Minister Lamola held several bilateral engagements with his counterpart and representatives of Japanese businesses operating in South Africa. These engagements noted and welcomed the successful diplomatic negotiations, which resulted in an agreement between the two countries being signed earlier this year. Most notably, the Minister coincided with these agreements, bearing fruits with the first consignment of South African avocados arriving in Japan. This significant milestone marks the beginning of a new market opening for South African avocados in the East.

South Africa’s economic diplomacy efforts continue to yield results in 2024, as evidenced by breakthroughs for our avocado industry, including opening new big markets in China and India.

Speaking to Toyota Executives attending the JETRO interaction, Minister Lamola acknowledged Toyota’s most recent announcement of a strategic investment of R 1.2 billion in the South African automotive industry. This investment shows that South Africa remains an attractive investment destination and a magnet for foreign direct investment.

South Africa’s upcoming international and cooperation engagements

Norway incoming visit 30 august 2024

Minister Ronald Lamola will host his counterpart, Mr Espen Barth Eide, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Norway. South Africa and Norway have developed a close relationship dating back to the early years of the struggle against apartheid, when Norway became an active supporter of organised resistance against the apartheid regime.

Since establishing formal diplomatic relations, South Africa and Norway have sought to deepen cooperation in maritime sectors, alternative and renewable energy, environmental protection, science and technology, and skills development.

South Africa and Norway hold similar positions of strengthening multilateral approaches to improving global peace and security, including promoting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

The two ministers will discuss ways to further strengthen their relations and exchange views on regional, continental, and global issues of common interest.

Minister Lamola will embark on a Working Visit to the United States of America starting on 12 September 2024. This visit precedes the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

During the Working Visit, the Minister is expected to engage in high-level activities during the work.

