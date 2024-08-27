North West Provincial Government commemorates Womens Month, 30 Aug

To mark the end of this year’s Women’s month, the North West Provincial Government will on Friday, 30 August 2024 celebrate the resilience and contribution that women continue to make towards their emancipation and achieving gender equality.

The Provincial Women’s Day celebration which is coordinated by the provincial department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, will be held at Atamelang Sports Ground in Tswaing Local Municipality, Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy Towards Women’s Development”.

MEC for department of Public Works and Roads, Oageng Gaoage Molapisi, will deliver the keynote address on behalf of Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

The provincial celebration aims to not only pay tribute to the heroic women who led the 1956 march, but also to highlight the role women play in different fields including public sector management, construction, agriculture, tourism, waste management and technology, to narrow gender disparities.

This year’s Provincial Women’s Day celebration will start in the morning with a Gender Based Violence and Femicide awareness and Health Walk from the Atamelang Sports Ground, where mass aerobics and self-defence lessons will also take place.

Various provincial departments and state-owned entities will provide on-site services which will include exhibition of library services with special services for the blind and the visually impaired and membership drive, exhibitions of crafts / artwork, mural paintings and women writers will receive copies of their published books among others. Sporting equipment and attire to local women clubs and hubs will also be handed over on the day.

Members of the media are invited to the Provincial Women’s Day event planned as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 August 2024

Venue: Atamelang Sports Ground, Tswaing Local Municipality

Time: 09h00



