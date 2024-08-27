Commission on Restitution of Land Rights addresses delays in financial compensation amid system transition

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights (CRLR) acknowledges the recent blockage of the N2 in Eastern Cape, reportedly linked to delays in financial compensation payments to land claimants. We deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused to the public and the frustration experienced by the affected communities.

National Treasury has withdrawn approval for the CRLR’s continued use of its current payment system and has mandated the development of a new, more secure and efficient bulk payment processing method. Unfortunately, the time required to develop this new system has exceeded initial expectations, leading to a temporary suspension of bulk payments.

Despite the Commission’s efforts to find an interim solution, discussions with National Treasury have concluded with the decision not to extend the existing payment mechanisms beyond 31 July 2024. This decision has affected the CRLR’s ability to process bulk payments, resulting in delays in financial compensation to claimants.

To address this, the CRLR, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) within the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, has formulated a plan to implement a new bulk payment processing system. We anticipate that this system will be operational by the end of October 2024, with full implementation by the end of November 2024.

The CRLR remains fully committed to resolving this issue and ensuring that all outstanding financial compensation payments are made as soon as possible. We continue to engage with National Treasury to explore potential interim solutions that would allow us to resume payments while the new system is being developed.

We appeal to the affected communities to exercise patience as we work to overcome these challenges and to refrain from actions that disrupt public order. The CRLR is acutely aware of the urgency of this matter and will continue to prioritise the needs of claimants in all our efforts.

Enquiries:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication

E-mail: Moses.Rannditsheni@dalrrd.gov.za

Cell: 068 135 5425

