Hyde School Welcomes New Math Faculty Member Geoffrey F. Shambarger

BATH, MAINE, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School is excited to announce the addition of Geoffrey F. Shambarger to its Mathematics Department. Geoffrey joins Hyde School as a Math Instructor, bringing both a strong academic background and a passion for teaching to the community.Geoffrey holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Maine, where he developed a deep understanding of the mathematical principles that underpin the physical sciences. With one year of experience teaching high school mathematics at Lisbon High School and four additional years of experience in childhood education, Geoffrey is well-equipped to inspire and educate Hyde students.“We are thrilled to welcome Geoffrey Shambarger to Hyde School,” said Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School. “His dedication to education and his enthusiasm for mathematics will be a tremendous asset to our students and our academic community. Geoffrey’s approach to teaching aligns perfectly with Hyde’s mission of nurturing the unique potential of each student.”Geoffrey is eager to contribute to the Hyde School community and is looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. “I’m beyond excited to join the Hyde team and expand my own knowledge as well as those of our students,” said Geoffrey. His enthusiasm for both teaching and learning will undoubtedly resonate with students as they explore the world of mathematics under his guidance.In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Geoffrey will also be actively involved in mentoring students and participating in Hyde’s character-based education initiatives, further enriching the school’s vibrant educational environment.Hyde School’s commitment to academic excellence and character development is strengthened by the addition of talented educators like Geoffrey Shambarger. The entire Hyde community is looking forward to the positive impact he will have on our students’ educational journeys.About Hyde School:Hyde School is a leader in character-based education, with a mission to develop the unique potential of each student through a challenging academic curriculum, family-based character education, entrepreneurialism and a focus on discovering the best in every individual. With a commitment to excellence in education and character development, Hyde School prepares students for a lifetime of learning, leadership, and service.

