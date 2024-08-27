INFRACAP SMALL CAP INCOME ETF (SCAP) AND INFRACAP EQUITY INCOME FUND ETF (ICAP) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDENDS

Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:SCAP and ICAP ETFs)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE Arca: SCAP) (the “Fund”) has declared a monthly distribution of $0.180 per share ($2.16 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business August 28, 2024.SCAP Cash Distribution:• Ex-Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024• Record Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024• Payable Date: Friday, August 30, 2024The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE Arca: ICAP) (the “Fund”) has declared a monthly distribution of $0.180 per share ($2.16 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business August 28, 2024.ICAP Cash Distribution:• Ex-Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024• Record Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024• Payable Date: Friday, August 30, 2024Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month. For more information about each Fund’s distribution policy, its 2024 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit the Fund’s web site for more information.SCAP and ICAP are actively managed by InfraCap Founder, CEO & Portfolio Manager Jay D. Hatfield. SCAP’s investment approach will center around identifying and investing in small cap U.S. companies that are poised to deliver both income and growth potential, particularly those equities which in the eye of the fund’s management fall into the category of value stocks. ICAP will primarily invest in equity securities of companies with a strong track record of paying dividends during normal market conditions.SCAP joined an Infrastructure Capital ETF lineup which includes the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMZA), and the InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE Arca: ICAP).Hatfield is the lead Portfolio Manager for all of the InfraCap funds and brings more than 30 years of experience to his work on behalf of clients. As of the date of this release, InfraCap manages over $1.5B in total assets.Follow InfraCap on social media for all of the firm’s need-to-know market commentary and economic outlook at: https://www.infracapfunds.com About Infrastructure Capital AdvisorsInfrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds (ETFs) and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities driven by catalysts, largely in key infrastructure sectors. These sectors include energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of ICA's investing activities. Consequently, the focus is generally on companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. This approach is based on the belief that tangible assets that produce free cash flow have intrinsic values that are unlikely to deteriorate over time. For more information, please visit infracapfunds.com.The Russell 2000 Index is a small-cap U.S. stock market index that makes up the smallest 2,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF or InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF, please visit each respective fund page here – www.infraCapfund.com/scap or www.InfraCapfund.com/icap . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. For more information about the Funds, Funds’ strategies or InfraCap, please reach out to Craig Starr at 212-763-8336 (Craig.Starr@icmllc.com).A word about SCAP risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund’s returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market. SCAP is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.A word about ICAP Risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, preferred stocks, leverage, short sales, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, options, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments, options, leverage, short sales, and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. ICAP and SCAP ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. PFFA, PFFR, and AMZA ETFs are distributed by VP Distributors, LLC an affiliated of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC.

