CareXM and Enhabit Increase Clinician Capacity by 250% Using Virtual Visits Amid Staffing Shortages

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Adopts CareXM's Virtual Visit Program, Improving Patient Outcomes and Expanding Visit Capacity

Lehi, UT, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareXM, a leader in innovative telehealth solutions, is proud to announce some of the exciting results with Enhabit in their quick connect Virtual Visits platform. This cutting-edge solution allows healthcare providers to significantly enhance their service capacity and improve patient outcomes without the need for additional staff or cumbersome app installations.

Increase Capacity and Improve Care Without Hiring Staff

CareXM's Virtual Visits can increase nurse capacity by up to 2.5 times compared to a nurse in the field conducting in-person visits, enabling providers to handle more referrals efficiently and deliver timely care. This feature is crucial for healthcare systems striving to meet growing patient demands while maintaining high standards of care.

“We saw an increase in clinician capacity, allowing us to do more with less,” says Vice President of Care Management Shelley Baker of Enhabit, which provides care annually to 228,000 patients. “Completing visits virtually, when appropriate, has freed up our clinicians to better manage their schedules so they can be with patients who need hands-on care.”

Key Benefits:

Increased Clinician Capacity: The platform boosts clinician capacity by up to 250%, allowing providers to manage more patients effectively.

The platform boosts clinician capacity by up to 250%, allowing providers to manage more patients effectively. Cost Efficient: By facilitating more patient interactions without the need for additional hires, healthcare providers can scale; growing census while reducing operational costs significantly.

By facilitating more patient interactions without the need for additional hires, healthcare providers can scale; growing census while reducing operational costs significantly. Enhanced Patient Outcomes: Frequent touchpoints and seamless communication contribute to better patient health outcomes, reinforcing the quality of care.

Frequent touchpoints and seamless communication contribute to better patient health outcomes, reinforcing the quality of care. Secure and Compliant: The platform ensures full HIPAA compliance, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of patient information.

The platform ensures full HIPAA compliance, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of patient information. User-Friendly Access: Patients and clinicians can access virtual visits on-demand without needing to download any apps, making the process simple and convenient.

A Game-Changer in Healthcare Delivery

"While virtual visits do not replace the need for in-home visits, they do offer the ability to connect with patients more frequently, supplementing the visits that do need to be in-person,” said Si Luo, CEO at CareXM, “We see a growing need not just for visit utilization but for visit prioritization- let’s save our field nurses for those visits that truly do need to be in-person. Our solution allows a secure and easy way for clinicians to engage with patients – adding another mode of communication and care for your patient population that is fast and easy to use for both patient and clinician.”

Scaling Your Organization with Virtual Visits

In an era where the healthcare industry faces significant staffing shortages, virtual visits offer a lifeline for providers to scale their clinical capacity effectively. By leveraging high-tech, high-touch programs, healthcare organizations can interact with more patients without the need for a corresponding increase in staff.

“Virtual visits are a critical component in our strategy to overcome staffing challenges,” says Shelley Baker. “We aren't getting a magical influx of clinicians to solve our problems; instead, we have to innovate with technology to meet and elevate the patient experience. Our clinicians can complete visits virtually, allowing them to manage their schedules better and be available for patients who need hands-on care.”

Virtual visits enable healthcare providers to maintain frequent touchpoints with patients, ensuring that their needs are met promptly and effectively. This proactive approach helps in reducing emergency department visits and readmissions, leading to significant cost savings and improved patient satisfaction.

“CareXM's Virtual Visits provide an essential solution for scaling healthcare operations efficiently,” adds Ellen Kuebrich, Chief Growth Officer at CareXM. “By integrating these virtual visits, healthcare providers can enhance their service delivery, ensure patient satisfaction, and reduce operational costs—all without the need to hire additional staff. Paired with our leading after-hours triage and patient engagement solutions, our mission is to empower providers to deliver faster, more attentive care in a cost-effective way."

About Enhabit

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 256 home health locations and 112 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

About CareXM

Built by nurses, for nurses, CareXM combines fast, flexible, triage with unparalleled care coordination software, proactive patient engagement, virtual visits, and remote patient monitoring that manages your entire patient population, while lowering cost of care and reducing burnout. CareXM’s proven blend of technology and on-demand triage quickly and effortlessly anticipates and responds to patient needs, enabling providers to scale their census without adding staff. Committed to elevating the care experience, CareXM serves over 4,500 healthcare organizations, including 7 of the top 10 home health and hospice providers in the US. For more information about CareXM and to learn how our Virtual Visits can benefit your healthcare practice, please visit www.carexm.com.

