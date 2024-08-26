Prime Minister Robert Golob meets with Novartis executives

SLOVENIA, August 26 - During the meeting, Mr Reinhardt presented the overall performance of Novartis AG and its subsidiaries, with particular emphasis on the company's operations in Slovenia. The Novartis delegation also included the President of Novartis in Slovenia, the Director of EU Public Affairs and the Director of Public Affairs for Slovenia.

Novartis has a significant presence in Slovenia through two companies, Novartis Pharma Services Inc. and Novartis d.o.o. These companies employ more than 3,800 people and have development and manufacturing facilities in Mengeš and Ljubljana.

Discussions also focused on the competitiveness of the European economy and the importance of investing in advanced and strategic sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry. Prime Minister Golob emphasised the need to improve access to medicines and medical devices across the EU.

Novartis representatives shared their views on the EU pharmaceutical legislation and highlighted their efforts to maintain basic data protection for medicines.

They also addressed the EU's Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive, advocating a balanced approach to producer responsibility for environmental protection.

The meeting was attended by several other Slovenian officials, including Finance Minister Klemen Boštjančič, State Secretaries Igor Mally and Vojko Volk, Head of the Prime Minister's Office Luka Špoljar and Iztok Grmek, Ambassador of Slovenia to Switzerland.