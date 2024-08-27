MAKIRA SUPPORTS CDF ACT 2023 DRAFT REGULATION

The Makira-Ulawa Provincial Government (MUPG), community leaders and stakeholders expressed full support towards the formulation of a Regulation to operationalize the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023.

This was echoed during a one-day consultation on the CDF Act 2023 draft regulation ‘Drafting Instructions’ conducted by officials from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) in Kirakira today (August 27, 2024).

The purpose of the consultation was to get invaluable insights and views from the MUPG and stakeholders regarding the new regulation.

Prior to the consultations, the MRD team paid a courtesy visit to the Supervising Premier and Minister for Works, Honourable Stephen Sauteiti, and Executive Members to inform the Makira-Ulawa provincial government on the implementation of the CDF Act 2023 and the ongoing legislative reforms the Ministry currently conducts.

The Supervising Premier Hon. Sauteiti when welcoming the officials acknowledged the national government’s efforts in improving and strengthening delivery of services to rural communities across the country through the CDF program and highlighted the importance of the CDF Act.

“The CDF Act 2023 is an important legislation that governs the administration of the constituency development fund and I welcomed the national government prioritizing the development of the CDF Act 2023 Regulation under its 100 days policy program.

“This is important and appropriate because this regulation seeks to support and improve the governance and accountability of CDF,” he said.

During the consultation, participants were pleased with the opportunity to ask questions, raise issues, and make recommendations on the governance of the CDF program.

They also recognized MRD for this crucial opportunity where they can be able to share their views and invaluable insights for the new regulation.

Director Governance, Noel Matea who led the consultation team expressed profound gratitude to the provincial government (MUPG), leaders, stakeholders, and everyone who participated in the consultation.

He highlighted that the new regulation once gazetted will help strengthen the governance and administration of the CDF legislation.

“The undertaking is part of the ongoing reforms and priorities of the Ministry to improve and strengthen the process and mechanisms of CDF governance.”

The one-day consultation ended on a high note with participants expressing appreciation to the national government’s ongoing commitment to improving and strengthening the legislative framework governing the CDF program.

Last year Parliament enacted the new CDF Act 2023. It came into force on January 5, 2024.

The MRD is currently conducting consultations on a new Regulation for the CDF Act 2023. It is envisioned that a new Regulation will be in place before the end of this year.

