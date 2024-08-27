Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Join American Kidney Fund’s 2024 Corporate Membership Program at ‘Champion’ Level

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company have joined the 2024 class in AKF’s Corporate Membership Program as a Champion-level member. Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly will help provide financial support for AKF’s work to advance kidney disease awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment and research.

“AKF is pleased to continue partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly in our efforts to help people with kidney disease live healthier lives,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Their generous support has enabled us to develop world-class educational programming such as Kidney Action Week and Know Your Kidneys, critical programs that include indispensable information and resources to help people take charge of their kidney health.”

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly have supported AKF’s Kidney Action Week, a free and virtual week-long conference that draws patients, caregivers, nephrologists, researchers and other experts together for a series of informative and engaging sessions on all things related to kidney health. They have also been a key backer of AKF’s Know Your Kidneys® education program, of which Kidney Action Week is a part of. Know Your Kidneys was first launched in 2019 to raise awareness of kidney disease and kidney-related health issues and has recently been expanded to include additional educational modules that work together to support communities through the entire kidney disease journey, from prevention through post-transplant.

"The Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Alliance is proud to support the efforts of the AKF by joining the Corporate Membership Program at the champion level for the third consecutive year," said Brian DiDonato, Senior Vice President, Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Franchise at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to furthering disease awareness and the development of impactful initiatives and resources to help advance care for the millions of people affected by this condition."

In addition, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly have provided critical support for AKF’s Kidney Health for All™, which is aimed at improving health equity in kidney disease and has a focus on reaching people from racial and ethnic minority groups who are more disproportionately affected by end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

By joining the Corporate Membership Program, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are helping to fund AKF’s award-winning educational programs and resources.

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 21 consecutive years and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with AKF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077 ngregory@kidneyfund.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.