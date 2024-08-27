CentralReach’s Proprietary AI Solution, cari, Named Technology Breakthrough of the Year in Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

CentralReach’s AI assistant - cari - recognized for its impact on boosting the autism and IDD care workforce with solutions that accelerate and automate a variety of administrative functions for care delivery

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, was named a Stevie® Award winner in the first annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence. CentralReach took home Silver in the ‘Technology Breakthrough of the Year - Healthcare Technology’ category for its generative AI assistant cari. This win emphasizes CentralReach’s dedication to providing the most innovative, powerful AI technology available for clinicians and care providers serving individuals diagnosed with autism and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs).

Over the past 12 months, CentralReach has revolutionized the way autism and IDD care is delivered. cari is designed to assist clinicians and educators in providing care by streamlining operations and reducing administrative workloads through features including AI-powered session summaries, note and claims auditing, appointment scheduling, and more. Embedded across CentralReach’s suite of solutions, cari has shown to save clinicians and administrative staff countless hours daily, allowing for greater time and attention to be placed on individuals seeking care.

“Having our AI solution recognized is an incredible honor,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “The autism and IDD care industry is facing a massive capacity constraint with not enough clinicians to support the demand for care, which leads to 6 to 18-month waitlists for families seeking care. AI can play a huge role in closing the autism and IDD care gap by boosting existing staff and helping them eliminate the administrative burdens that interfere with delivering more care. We are thrilled to bring this award-winning AI assistant to the industry so we can collectively improve outcomes for the autism and IDD community.”

Winners of this year’s Stevie®Awards for Technology Excellence are set to be publicly celebrated at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, September 16th. The first annual Stevie®Awards for Technology Excellence program received 600 nominations for consideration from organizations of all sizes in a wide range of tech-related categories. Details about the awards program and the full list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at http://www.stevieawards.com/Tech.

To learn more about cari and other products in CentralReach’s suite of AI solutions powered by cari, including ClaimCheckAI, NoteGuardAI, and CR ClaimCheckAI, please visit: https://centralreach.com/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Stevie Awards

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

