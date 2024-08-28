VODAN Appoints Nigerian Scholar as Deputy Chairperson and Board Secretary

Francisca Oladipo

"VODAN Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Deputy Chairperson and Secretary

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of VODAN is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Francisca Oladipo as Deputy Chairperson and Secretary to the Board effective immediately. This announcement was made after the meeting of the Board held at the Leiden University Medical Centre on August 25, 2024. Professor Oladipo, a renowned computer scientist from Nigeria, who also serves as the Vice-Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University, brings a wealth of experience in managing international projects that support artificial intelligence for social good to this pivotal role. She previously served as the Executive Coordinator of VODAN leading the expansion of the network to Tanzania, Somalia, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, China, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan from the original 7 founding countries.

The Chair of the Board of VODAN, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Equator University of Science and Technology, Uganda, Professor Mouhammad Mpezamihigo stated, "We are thrilled to welcome the new Board of the rebranded VODAN and to have Francisca advance on our leadership team. Her exceptional insights into the Science of FAIR Data and deep understanding of what this means in the African contexts will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact across the continent and globally."

In her new role, Professor Oladipo will be responsible for supporting the implementation of the Africa Health Data Space Strategic Goals for 2024-2030 designed to deepen the commitment of VODAN to developing a digital health space where interoperable data are used to gain actionable insights. Her appointment underscores VODAN’s commitment to diverse leadership and African representation at the highest levels of the organization.

Speaking to our correspondent, the European External Advisor to VODAN, and Professor of FAIR Data Science at the Leiden University Medical Centre, Mirjam van Reisen says, “with the new Board, VODAN is better positioned as the foremost platform for the creation of real-time, high-velocity clinical observational patient data from resource-limited communities, Professor Oladipo’s appointment and that of others is what we need at this time to take VODAN towards establishing a common norm centered around FAIR Data and data ownership especially in Africa.”

Professor Oladipo commented, "I am honoured to take on the position of Vice-Chairperson of VODAN and I look forward to working alongside the board and staff to further our mission in addressing critical issues around data sovereignty in Africa.”

VODAN a leading international network of African Scientists and researchers from universities in Africa, Europe and Asia that is dedicated to developing Afrocentric systems that would ensure data ownership in residence, with data analytics available at the point of care and a smart system for data visiting. The initiative which was formerly known as the Virus Outbreak Data Africa Network and which recently rebranded to Value-driven Ownership of Data and Accessibility Network (VODAN) is an equal partnership between African and European Universities with members from Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Nigeria, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Belgium and The Netherlands. Other members of the Board are Professor Eyasu Yazew Hagos (Ethiopia), Han Baartmans and Joshua Pos (The Netherlands), and Professor Janice Busingye (Uganda). The Board also appointed the Professor of FAIR Data Science at the Leiden University Medical Centre, Mirjam van Reisen as External Advisor.

