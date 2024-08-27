PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Bong Go reminds PhilHealth of their commitments: increase case rates, expand benefits, lower premium contributions, revise single confinement policy Senator Christopher "Bong" Go again reminded the management of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to maximize available resources to provide better benefits to Filipinos instead of incurring unutilized funds and implementing seemingly anti-poor policies. "As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and as your Mr. Malasakit, I will not stop monitoring the commitments of PhilHealth in revising their single confinement policy, recommending the lowering of contributions of its members, increasing case rates by another 30% this year as promised, and expanding its benefits further until Filipinos get the services they deserve from PhilHealth!," he reiterated. Recently, Go questioned the transfer of around PhP89.9 billion excess funds of PhilHealth to the national treasury which is part of its P500 billion reserve fund that remains unutilized despite the growing number of poor patients seeking help from the government. "With this, we reiterate our appeal to PhilHealth to use the available funds for health to help Filipinos with their healthcare needs. Ang pondong para sa health ay dapat gamitin para sa health!," he said. During a radio interview on Saturday, August 24, Go further questioned PhilHealth's excess funds and its single confinement policy which he pointed out as being critically flawed. Go further illustrated the financial burdens placed on families due to the inadequate coverage provided by PhilHealth. Patients often have to go to extreme lengths, such as selling personal belongings, to cover hospital bills. "Kahit kayo, alam n'yo 'yan, pag na-admit kayo, PhP800,000 kunwari ang bill pero ang sasagutin ng PhilHealth, PHP30,000 lang. Ang balanse, mangungutang pa kayo, isasangla 'yung bahay, ibi-benta 'yung kalabaw, ibi-benta 'yung refrigerator," he explained. In a recent public hearing he presided on, Go also opposed PhilHealth's single period of confinement policy where availing of benefits for the same illness or procedure that is not separated from each other by more than 90 calendar days shall not be provided with a new benefit. "Take the case of anyone who suffered on several occasions from diarrhea or pneumonia. Under the said policy, if a second confinement happens within the next 3 months, it will no longer be covered by PhilHealth. I find such a policy anti-poor and illogical!," he cited. A single period of confinement, according to PhilHealth Circular No. 0035, series of 2013, means admissions and re-admissions due to the same illness or procedure within a 90-calendar day period shall only be compensated with one case rate benefit. "Mapigilan mo ba 'yung sakit? Pneumonia. After two weeks, pneumonia ka uli, mapigilan mo ba?," Go questioned. "Tulad ko, kumakain ako kahit saan, d'yan sa mga tabi-tabi, dahil tinatangkilik ko po 'yung mga maliliit na vendors. Hindi maiwasan sumakit ang tiyan, kung ma-admit ako bukas... after two weeks, pag na-admit ako uli, bawal na i-cover ng PhilHealth kung parehong sakit. Unfair naman 'yung gano'n," he commented, criticizing the policy for being out of touch with the realities faced by ordinary Filipinos. Aside from the restrictive single period of confinement policy, Go is also urging PhilHealth to lower their premium contributions, increase case rates, and expand benefits. "Gamitin niyo po 'yung pondo ng PhilHealth sa mga mahirap nating kababayan. At hindi ko kayo titigilan. 'Yung mga pinangako mo, (PhilHealth) President (Emmanuel) Ledesma, hindi kita titigilan. Ibalik mo 'yung pera ng tao, ibalik mo sa health," concluded Go.

