ProHance Releases Comprehensive Global Productivity Benchmarking Report

Comprehensive Global Productivity Benchmarking Report

Revolutionizing Workforce Management with Data-Driven Insights

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, announces the release of its latest Global Productivity Benchmarking Report. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of productivity metrics across various industries and organizational sizes, offering invaluable insights for businesses striving to enhance efficiency and optimize workforce performance.Drawing on data from over 280,000 users across 65 organizations worldwide, the report examines key productivity metrics such as logged hours, productive time, and time spent on core work applications. The benchmarking report highlights trends and performance metrics across ten industry sectors, including IT/ITES, Healthcare, BPO/BPM, and Logistics, among others.Key Insights from the Report:Sector Comparison: The report reveals that sectors such as RCM, Healthcare, Publishing, Staffing, and BPO/BPM consistently meet target productive hours, while BFSI, IT, and Logistics sectors show potential for further productivity enhancement.Tech vs. Non-Tech Sectors: Non-Tech sectors demonstrated a 6% increase in productive time over the past three quarters, whereas the Tech sector experienced a 4% decline, underscoring the need for targeted interventions.Organizational Size: Large organizations with over 5,000 users showed improvements in productivity in Q1 and Q2 2024, signaling the effectiveness of strategic workforce management practices.“ProHance is committed to providing organizations with the tools and insights they need to achieve optimal workforce productivity,” said Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance. “The Benchmarking Report empowers businesses to make informed decisions, set realistic goals, and implement best practices to drive success in today’s competitive environment.”For detailed insights, the full report is available at https://hubs.li/Q02LTdvn0 About ProHance: Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 370,000 users in 25 countries, harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net

