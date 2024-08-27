Community Health Worker Awareness Week - August 26-30

WHEREAS, Community Health Workers (CHWs) act as a bridge between providers and individuals to promote health, reduce disparities, and improve service delivery; and

WHEREAS, CHWs are universally recognized as a vital part of Maine's health care system, and key stakeholders, including Maine state government, support a statewide plan to develop and sustain the CHW workforce; and

WHEREAS, CHWs have been working in Maine communities for two decades, and today they are active in all 16 Maine counties and serve diverse groups across our state including aging adults, tribal communities, patients with substance use disorder, new Mainers, and others; and

WHEREAS, Maine CHWs are a multisector profession, employed by over 100 organizations including non-profit organizations, community-based organizations, large health systems, behavioral health agencies, federally qualified health centers, and public health programs; and

WHEREAS, Maine CHWs are a diverse workforce, with 37 percent identifying as black, indigenous or as a person of color, and 71 percent identifying as women; and

WHEREAS, Maine CHWs are a well-trained and highly educated workforce, with 87 percent of CHWs receiving specialized training or a certificate in their field and 46 percent receiving a bachelor’s degree or higher; and

WHEREAS, the Maine Community Health Worker Initiative (MECHWI) was established in 2013 to build and sustain a united CHW workforce and has since grown to over 450 members who participate in monthly meetings, support groups and professional development activities;

NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved that I, Janet T. Mills, Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby proclaim the week of August 26-30, 2024 as

throughout the State of Maine, and I urge all citizens to recognize the contributions of this important workforce.

In testimony whereof, I have caused the Great Seal of the State to be hereunto affixed GIVEN under my hand at Augusta this second day of August Two Thousand Twenty-Four