Securing the quantum future: The imperative for global collaboration

In the race for technological innovation, China is aggressively investing in and promoting its native technologies and software on a global scale to gain decisive advantage. As part of its 14th Five-year Plan (2021-2025), China has recognized the strategic importance of quantum technologies, dedicating significant resources to bolster its capabilities. Quantum technologies leverage the principles of quantum mechanics to create advanced computing, communication, and sensing capabilities that surpass classical limits. They are important because they promise breakthroughs in secure communication, problem-solving through quantum computing, and highly precise measurements in various fields. These advancements are crucial for maintaining technological leadership and enhancing security in the digital age. China has already made headway in this area with the launch of the world’s first quantum satellite in 2016, Micius, marking a significant milestone in quantum communication.

As China makes substantial strides in quantum research and development (R&D), the global community must urgently address vulnerabilities in our digital networks. The Middle East, like many other regions, stands at a critical juncture in this technological race, where quantum innovation brings both opportunities and risks. While the quantum revolution holds immense potential for transformative advancements across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, energy, and defense, it also presents significant security challenges, particularly in the realm of traditional cryptographic systems.

The interconnectedness of domestic and industrial devices, coupled with the growing sophistication of state and non-state cyber adversaries, has rendered critical infrastructure and assets susceptible to politically and economically motivated attacks. Quantum computing's ability to break classical cryptographic schemes poses a severe threat to data security. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break traditional encryption and cryptographic protocols in minutes or hours, compared to thousands or even millions of years for a classical computer, exposing encrypted data to unauthorized access.

This threat is particularly pressing as China and other nations compete to achieve quantum supremacy and harness the power of quantum technologies. Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize various fields by solving complex problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers. Major quantum use cases include:

Cryptography: On the one hand, quantum computing can potentially break classical cryptographic schemes that rely on the difficulty of factoring large numbers or solving certain mathematical problems. On the other hand, quantum cryptography offers new methods for secure communication based on quantum key distribution (QKD), which is theoretically unhackable.



Optimization: Quantum algorithms have the potential to dramatically improve optimization problems, such as route optimization for logistics, portfolio optimization in finance, climate modeling, and supply chain management.



Drug discovery: Quantum computing can simulate molecular interactions more accurately than classical computers, accelerating drug discovery and development processes. This could lead to the discovery of new pharmaceutical compounds and personalized medicine.



Materials science: Quantum simulations can help researchers understand and design novel materials with unique properties, such as superconductors or materials with improved electronic and mechanical characteristics.



Machine learning: Quantum machine learning algorithms have the potential to outperform classical algorithms in certain tasks, such as pattern recognition, optimization problems, and data analysis.



Quantum sensing and imaging: Quantum technologies can enhance sensing and imaging capabilities, leading to advancements in medical imaging, remote sensing, and navigation applications.

The recognition of quantum technologies as a double-edged sword has prompted countries in the region, such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to invest in specialized research centers dedicated to quantum computing and quantum innovation sciences. Collaborating with global tech companies, these nations aim to establish quantum computing centers and cloud computing services and make them accessible to researchers and businesses. For instance, G42, a UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, has partnered with Microsoft to develop advanced cloud computing services and explore the potential of quantum computing. This collaboration is focused on creating a robust digital infrastructure that can support large-scale quantum R&D efforts. Such collaborations can help mitigate the substantial costs and technical challenges associated with quantum computing while promoting international cooperation in this rapidly advancing field.

Amid this pursuit of quantum leadership, it is imperative to invest in specific quantum advances, notably post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Classical cryptographic schemes, which have long safeguarded sensitive data, are at risk of being compromised by the immense computing power of quantum systems. The Middle East's quantum innovation efforts should align strategically with a focus on quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions, such as PQC. Collaborative projects in QKD for secure communication, especially in governmental and financial sectors, are crucial to protect sensitive data from exploitation.

China’s aggressive push into investing in quantum technologies and the current strains on the resources of public and private sector entities when it comes to combating cyber threats highlight the need for greater regional and global collaboration. The Middle East, along with its allies and partners and global tech companies, must unite to strengthen cybersecurity measures and standards, invest in PQC solutions, and support quantum research. This strategic investment will bolster regional cybersecurity defenses and position the Middle East as a significant player in the global quantum technology landscape. As nations vie for quantum supremacy, securing data and networks against potential threats is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated global action.

Alicia Chavy is a non-resident scholar within the Strategic Technologies and Cyber Security Program at the Middle East Institute, where she focuses on policy and national security implications of critical technologies, such as AI, quantum innovation, and cybersecurity.

Photo by Xinhua via Getty Images