AIM "SECURE™" PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE DELIVERS INCREASED ACCURACY IN MEDICAL BILLING

PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE DELIVERS OVER 97% COLLECTION RATE

ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM "SECURE™." PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE DELIVERS INCREASED ACCURACY IN MEDICAL BILLINGPROPRIETARY SOFTWARE DELIVERS OVER 97% COLLECTION RATEThe AIM Organization, an interventional healthcare provider, proudly announces the impact of its proprietary billing software, "Secure™. Designed to ensure accuracy and efficiency throughout the medical billing process—from coding to payment collection—Secure™ has resulted in AIM to exceed 97% collections of billings, significantly surpassing the industry average.Chief Technology Officer, Jack Wright said, "After intense analysis over the past 12 months we have built our proprietary system that auto tracks and adjusts all billing claims in accordance with our contracted rates with health insurers. This is paramount to solid accurate reimbursements for all services rendered. Manual reconciliation only leads to reduced payments, and we developed the Secure™ system to lock in automation and to maximize our Accounts Receivables."Industry benchmarks typically report medical facilities collecting between 85% to 90% of total billed charges for services rendered, due to coding errors, claim denials, and inefficient billing practices. Secure™, with its advanced algorithms and integrated processes, has dramatically improved these outcomes for AIM, ensuring that insurance payers accurately compensate all billed services.Ralph Lombardo, CEO of AIM, commented on the system’s efficacy, "The Secure system is now a fundamental cornerstone of our financial performance, drastically reducing the common discrepancies and delays seen in traditional medical billing systems. By achieving a collection rate of over 97%, we not only safeguard our revenue streams but also reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and this will prove to be even more influential as we expand our footprint in the months ahead."About AIMAIM owns and operates a network of profitable clinics, specializing in chronic pain, obesity, and comprehensive ambulatory function. Known for its innovative approach and patient-centered care, AIM is committed to improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, please contact:David FannPresidentdavid.fann@theaimorganization.com.904.251.4910

