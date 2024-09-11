The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Its Newest Member

The Fiduciary Advisor Network Melissa L. George, Certified Financial Fiduciary® , Certified Fund Specialist®, FINRA® Arbitrator, Accredited Investment Fiduciary®

The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Melissa George as its Newest Member

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Melissa George, Founder of InvestHER Fiduciary Solutions, LLC. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for the Atlanta community.Melissa George is a seasoned financial expert with nearly thirty years of experience in financial planning, insurance, and investment strategies for small business owners. She is the first woman of color to achieve the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL FIDUCIARYdesignation, exemplifying integrity and diligence. As the head of InvestHER Fiduciary Solutions for 18 years, Melissa has helped clients achieve financial prosperity and retire with confidence. She holds a BBA from Georgia State University and numerous professional accreditations, including ACCREDITED INVESTMENT FIDUCIARYand CERTIFIED FUND SPECIALIST. Melissa is also a Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Business Scholar. Active in her community, she is involved with organizations like AAAFA, NAWOSB, and Girls Inc of Greater Atlanta. To learn more, or to contact Melissa, visit her FFE profile here The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility."Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Her talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor NetworkCentral to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Melissa has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the Atlanta community through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online."Joining the Fiduciary Advisor Network is important to me because it aligns with my commitment to providing ethical financial guidance that prioritizes my clients' best interests. This network will help me build stronger connections fostering trust, financial literacy, and economic empowerment for families and small business owners." - Melissa George, Certified Financial Fiduciary, Certified Fund Specialist, FINRAArbitrator, Accredited Investment FiduciaryAbout The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com.About The Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries(NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.org.About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries(CF2’s), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciaryand hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.org.For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com or email info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com###8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269980-231-8969 • fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com • info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com

