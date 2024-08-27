KPA Receives Online Learning Library Award for Seventh Consecutive Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA, a premier provider of workplace safety and compliance software solutions, proudly announces that it has been honored by Training Industry Inc. with the Top 20 Online Learning Library award for the seventh consecutive year. This prestigious accolade celebrates KPA's continued excellence in offering a robust and superior online training library, marking yet another year of unparalleled commitment to delivering top-notch educational content.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the seventh consecutive year. This honor reinforces the strategic importance of training within KPA as we keep building leading safety and compliance solutions," stated Chris Fanning, President and CEO of KPA. "Our dedicated team is unwavering in their effort to provide cutting-edge and impactful training solutions, featuring high-quality content grounded in effective training methodologies and up-to-date regulatory information. This award reflects their relentless drive and commitment to equipping our clients with the necessary tools to achieve their operational objectives."

KPA's comprehensive online compliance training library is trusted by thousands of organizations nationwide, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. With over 8 million course completions in 2023, the training library is integrated seamlessly into KPA’s industry-leading software, including Flex and Vera Suite. A library of over 1,000 courses, ranging from interactive courses and simulations to toolbox talks, KPA training empowers employees across numerous industries with the essential knowledge and skills for maintaining a safe and compliant work environment.

Training Industry Inc., widely regarded as a leading authority in learning, annually identifies the top online learning library providers who are making significant impacts through innovative training services and technologies. The criteria for the Top 20 list encompassed a thorough analysis of the extent of courses and quality, library features, industry visibility, innovation, market influence, clients and users represented, and overall business performance and growth.

Beyond maintaining its status as a Top 20 Online Learning Library for the past seven years, KPA is constantly exploring the forefront of training technology. From virtual reality for safer training environments to micro-training content and partnering with esteemed organizations for accredited certifications and continuing education, KPA is dedicated to innovation and growth. This commitment includes expanding customizable course offerings, with recent additions like Workplace Violence and Active Shooter Response. KPA's commitment to high-quality compliance training is a cornerstone of its comprehensive suite of easy-to-use safety and expert consulting services that are the foundation of KPA’s mission to keep people safe, protect their business, and elevate compliance.

About KPA

KPA provides Environment, Health & Safety (EHS), and workforce compliance solutions. Offering a unique combination of software, consulting services, and comprehensive training, KPA helps organizations minimize risk so they can focus on what’s important—their core business. For over 30 years, KPA has helped 15,000 + clients comply with regulations, reduce costs, and increase productivity.

Media Contact

Emily Hartman

ehartman@kpa.io

KPA | Sr. Marketing and Communications Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.