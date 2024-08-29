Global Exchange-Traded Fund Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Exchange-Traded Fund Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global exchange traded fund market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, expanding from $15.97 billion in 2023 to $19.34 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. It will grow to $41.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The exchange traded fund market expansion is driven by the rising popularity of passive investing, increased market liquidity, and continuous trading activities associated with equity ETFs.

Rising Total Asset Management Fuels Market Growth

The rising total asset management is a key driver behind the exchange traded fund market growth. Asset management involves professional handling of investments, and ETFs offer advantages like diversification, ease of trading, reduced expenses, and enhanced investment strategies. According to a February 2024 report by State Street Corporation, the global exchange traded fund market saw a record $11.6 trillion in assets under management, marking a 15% increase from 2022. This growth is driven by investors reallocating funds from cash to equities and bonds, highlighting the increasing reliance on ETFs

for superior risk control and investment returns.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and BlackRock Inc. are at the forefront of innovation in the ETF market. A notable trend is the focus on ETFs related to electric vehicles (EVs) and new-age automotive sectors. For instance, in June 2024, Mirae Asset Financial Group launched India's first ETF targeting the EV and new-age automotive segments. This ETF, the Mirae Asset Nifty EV and New Age Automotive ETF, is designed to track the Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Total Return Index, reflecting the growing investor interest in sustainable investment options.

In addition, technological advancements, new ETF launches, and enhancements in online trading platforms are shaping the exchange traded fund market.

The increasing use of robo-advisors for ETF trading and the shift towards digital technologies are also notable trends.

Market Segments

By Investment Style: Passive Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Active Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Smart Beta Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

By Asset Class: Equity Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Fixed-Income Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Commodity Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Currency

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Real Estate Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Hybrid Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

By Bond Type: Government Bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Corporate Bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Municipal Bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), High-Yield Bond Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

By Investor Type: Individual Investor, Institutional Investor

By Distribution Channel: Retail, Institutional

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America was the largest region in the exchange traded fund market in 2023 and is anticipated to continue leading the market during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides in-depth analysis of regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across various geographies.

