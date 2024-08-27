Operator Killed in ATV Accident

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Josiah Towne

603-744-5470

August 27, 2024

Salisbury, NH – On Monday, August 26, 2024, at approximately 4:09 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV accident off Raccoon Hill Road in the town of Salisbury. Initial reports were that a female operator was unresponsive at the scene.

Conservation Officers responded along with Salisbury and Andover Fire Departments and New Hampshire State Police. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the ATV was being used for agricultural purposes and not as an Off Highway Recreational Vehicle. The operator was transported to Concord Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The name of the victim is not being released pending next-of-kin notification.