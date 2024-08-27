Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,460 in the last 365 days.

Operator Killed in ATV Accident

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Josiah Towne
603-744-5470
August 27, 2024

Salisbury, NH – On Monday, August 26, 2024, at approximately 4:09 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV accident off Raccoon Hill Road in the town of Salisbury. Initial reports were that a female operator was unresponsive at the scene.

Conservation Officers responded along with Salisbury and Andover Fire Departments and New Hampshire State Police. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the ATV was being used for agricultural purposes and not as an Off Highway Recreational Vehicle. The operator was transported to Concord Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The name of the victim is not being released pending next-of-kin notification.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Operator Killed in ATV Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more