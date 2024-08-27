Global Automotive Plastic Market Projected to Reach USD 145,333 Million by 2034, Driven by a Strong 6.8% CAGR Over the Next Decade | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is boosting the use of polymer composites, driving a significant increase in plastics within the automotive industry. This shift emphasizes the demand for lightweight, durable materials in modern vehicle manufacturing.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive plastic market is expected to reach USD 75,188.3 Million in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of this forecast period, the market is anticipated to achieve a value of USD 145,333 Million, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 6.4% in 2024.



Advanced composites and engineered plastics are playing a crucial role in the automotive industry by enhancing vehicle safety and performance. These materials are capable of withstanding high-impact collisions, reducing noise, and improving thermal insulation, making them invaluable in modern vehicle manufacturing.

The automotive plastic industry plays a crucial role in modern vehicle manufacturing, focusing on producing lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials. These plastics are widely used in various automotive components, including interiors, exteriors, under-the-hood parts, and electrical systems. The industry is driven by the demand for fuel efficiency, design flexibility, and the need to meet stringent environmental regulations. Applications range from dashboards and bumpers to engine covers and wiring insulation, contributing to reduced vehicle weight, improved performance, and enhanced safety features. The industry is also pivotal in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles, where lightweight materials are essential for extending battery life and overall efficiency.

The demand for automotive plastics is rising due to the industry's focus on lightweighting vehicles to improve fuel efficiency, extend electric vehicle battery life, and reduce emissions. Key trends include the increasing use of advanced polymers like carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) and high-performance thermoplastics in electric vehicles (EVs) to enhance battery range. Sustainability is also driving demand for recycled and bio-based plastics as automakers aim to reduce their environmental impact. The push for autonomous and connected vehicles is further boosting the use of plastics for advanced sensor housings, interior components, and electric vehicle battery casings.

The growth of the automotive plastic market is driven by several key factors. Increasing demand for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions is a primary driver. The rise in electric vehicle (EV) production also boosts the need for high-performance plastics. Additionally, advancements in plastic technologies, such as enhanced durability and recyclability, are expanding their application in various automotive components. Stringent environmental regulations pushing for sustainable materials further contribute to the market's expansion. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness and design flexibility of plastics compared to traditional materials like metal also play a significant role in their growing adoption.

Key Takeaways from Report:

The industry registered a CAGR of 3.2% during the historical period between 2019 and 2023.

during the historical period between 2019 and 2023. China’s automotive plastic market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 8% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The Germany is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period, amounting to a value of USD 4,800 Million by 2034.

throughout the forecast period, amounting to a value of by 2034. The United States is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 6.6% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. In terms of application, interior components are projected to account for a value share of 65.1% in 2034.

in 2034. The exterior component and frame segment is poised to surge at a value CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

“Leading manufacturers have integrated raw materials and distribution to ensure consistent additive quality. Tier 2 and 3 players are expanding regionally, while industry research focuses on developing innovative materials that combine multiple properties to stay competitive and meet global demand.” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Outlook:



The automotive industry faces minor economic challenges and cost pressures, making thermoforming crucial for efficient and economical manufacturing. This process drives innovation and growth in the automotive plastic market. Vehicle weight regulations and emission standards are expected to further boost industry growth, supported by EU initiatives to develop new plastic materials for lighter, fuel-efficient vehicles. The industry's diverse end-user base also plays a key role in market expansion.

Read the Full Report for an In-Depth Understanding! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-plastic-market

Key Players Operating in the Industry:

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Covestro AG

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries

Solvay S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

LG Chem

Dow Inc.

Teijin Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

Toray Industries, Inc.



Automotive Plastic Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polycarbonate

Polyamide (PA)

Acrylic (PMMA)

Plastic composites

Others



By End-use:

Conventional vehicles Passenger cars Light commercial vehicles Heavy commercial vehicles

Electric vehicles Fully-electric Hybrid vehicles





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

* Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der globale Automobil-Kunststoffmarkt im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 75.188,3 Millionen USD erreichen, mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,8 % von 2024 bis 2034. Bis zum Ende dieses Prognosezeitraums wird der Markt voraussichtlich einen Wert von 145.333 Millionen USD erreichen, was einem jährlichen Wachstum von 6,4 % im Jahr 2024 entspricht.

Hochmoderne Verbundwerkstoffe und technische Kunststoffe spielen in der Automobilindustrie eine entscheidende Rolle, da sie die Sicherheit und Leistung der Fahrzeuge verbessern. Diese Materialien sind in der Lage, Kollisionen mit hoher Aufprallkraft standzuhalten, Lärm zu reduzieren und die Wärmedämmung zu verbessern, was sie im modernen Fahrzeugbau von unschätzbarem Wert macht.

Die Automobil-Kunststoffindustrie spielt eine entscheidende Rolle im modernen Fahrzeugbau und konzentriert sich auf die Herstellung leichter, langlebiger und kostengünstiger Materialien. Diese Kunststoffe werden häufig in verschiedenen Automobilkomponenten verwendet, darunter Innenausstattung, Außenausstattung, Teile unter der Motorhaube und elektrische Systeme. Die Branche wird von der Nachfrage nach Kraftstoffeffizienz, Designflexibilität und der Notwendigkeit, strenge Umweltvorschriften einzuhalten, angetrieben. Die Anwendungen reichen von Armaturenbrettern und Stoßstangen bis hin zu Motorabdeckungen und Kabelisolierungen und tragen zu einem geringeren Fahrzeuggewicht, verbesserter Leistung und verbesserten Sicherheitsfunktionen bei. Die Branche spielt auch eine zentrale Rolle bei der Entwicklung von Elektro- und autonomen Fahrzeugen, bei denen leichte Materialien für eine längere Batterielebensdauer und Gesamteffizienz unerlässlich sind.

Die Nachfrage nach Automobilkunststoffen steigt, da sich die Branche auf die Leichtbauweise von Fahrzeugen konzentriert, um die Kraftstoffeffizienz zu verbessern, die Lebensdauer der Elektrofahrzeugbatterien zu verlängern und die Emissionen zu reduzieren. Zu den wichtigsten Trends gehört die zunehmende Verwendung von fortschrittlichen Polymeren wie kohlenstofffaserverstärkten Kunststoffen (CFK) und Hochleistungsthermoplasten in Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs), um die Batteriereichweite zu erhöhen. Nachhaltigkeit treibt auch die Nachfrage nach recycelten und biobasierten Kunststoffen an, da die Automobilhersteller ihre Umweltbelastung reduzieren wollen. Der Vorstoß hin zu autonomen und vernetzten Fahrzeugen fördert die Verwendung von Kunststoffen für fortschrittliche Sensorgehäuse, Innenraumkomponenten und Batteriegehäuse für Elektrofahrzeuge weiter.

Das Wachstum des Automobilkunststoffmarktes wird von mehreren Schlüsselfaktoren getrieben. Die steigende Nachfrage nach Leichtbaumaterialien zur Verbesserung der Kraftstoffeffizienz und Reduzierung der Emissionen ist ein Haupttreiber. Die steigende Produktion von Elektrofahrzeugen (EV) erhöht auch den Bedarf an Hochleistungskunststoffen. Darüber hinaus erweitern Fortschritte in der Kunststofftechnologie, wie z. B. verbesserte Haltbarkeit und Recyclingfähigkeit, ihre Anwendung in verschiedenen Automobilkomponenten. Strenge Umweltvorschriften, die nachhaltige Materialien fordern, tragen weiter zur Expansion des Marktes bei. Darüber hinaus spielen die Kosteneffizienz und Designflexibilität von Kunststoffen im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Materialien wie Metall ebenfalls eine wichtige Rolle bei ihrer zunehmenden Verbreitung.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht:

• Die Branche verzeichnete im historischen Zeitraum zwischen 2019 und 2023 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 3,2 %.

• Der chinesische Markt für Automobilkunststoffe wird zwischen 2024 und 2034 voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 8 % aufweisen.

• Für Deutschland wird im Prognosezeitraum ein Anstieg der durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 7,3 % erwartet, was bis 2034 einem Wert von 4.800 Millionen USD entspricht.

• Für die Vereinigten Staaten wird im Bewertungszeitraum eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,6 % erwartet.

• In Bezug auf die Anwendung werden Innenraumkomponenten im Jahr 2034 voraussichtlich einen Wertanteil von 65,1 % ausmachen.

• Das Segment der Außenkomponenten und -rahmen wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich einen Wertzuwachs von durchschnittlich 6,5 % aufweisen.

„Führende Hersteller haben Rohstoffe und Vertrieb integriert, um eine gleichbleibende Qualität der Additive sicherzustellen. „Die Akteure der Stufe 2 und 3 expandieren regional, während die Branchenforschung sich auf die Entwicklung innovativer Materialien konzentriert, die mehrere Eigenschaften kombinieren, um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben und die globale Nachfrage zu decken“, meint Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbsaussichten:

Die Automobilindustrie steht vor kleineren wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und Kostendruck, sodass Thermoformen für eine effiziente und wirtschaftliche Fertigung von entscheidender Bedeutung ist. Dieser Prozess treibt Innovation und Wachstum auf dem Automobilkunststoffmarkt voran. Fahrzeuggewichtsvorschriften und Emissionsstandards dürften das Branchenwachstum weiter ankurbeln, unterstützt durch EU-Initiativen zur Entwicklung neuer Kunststoffmaterialien für leichtere, kraftstoffeffiziente Fahrzeuge. Die vielfältige Endverbraucherbasis der Branche spielt ebenfalls eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Marktexpansion.

Wichtige Akteure der Branche:

• BASF SE

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Covestro AG

• SABIC

• LyondellBasell Industries

• Solvay S.A.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• LG Chem

• ​​Dow Inc.

• Teijin Limited

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Lanxess AG

• Toray Industries, Inc.

Segmentierungsanalyse des Automobil-Kunststoffmarktes:

Nach Materialtyp:

• Polypropylen (PP)

• Polyurethan (PUR)

• Acrylnitril-Butadien-Styrol (ABS)

• Polyvinylchlorid (PVC)

• Polyethylen (PE)

• Polystyrol (PS)

• Polycarbonat

• Polyamid (PA)

• Acryl (PMMA)

• Kunststoffverbundstoffe

• Andere

Nach Endverwendung:

• Konventionelle Fahrzeuge

o Personenkraftwagen

o Leichte Nutzfahrzeuge

o Schwere Nutzfahrzeuge

• Elektrofahrzeuge

o Vollelektrisch

o Hybridfahrzeuge

Nach Regionen:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Europa

• Südasien

• Ostasien

• Naher Osten und Afrika

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Automotive Domain:

The demand for automotive plastic in BRIC countries is expected to develop considerably, hitting USD 75,188.30 Million by 2024.

The global automotive wiring harness market size is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8% through 2033.

The global automotive plastic interior trims market share is estimated to surpass USD 44 Billion by 2032.

The global automotive exterior trim parts industry is expected to attain a valuation of USD 62.9 Billion by 2033.

The global automotive soft trim interior materials market valuation is set to reach USD 9,601.3 Million mark by 2033.

The global automotive interior ambient lighting system sales are expected to surpass USD 69.1 Billion by 2033 end.

The global automotive interior leather market analysis report states that the industry to expand at 4.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The APAC automotive telematics demand to surge at a robust 16% CAGR during forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global automotive active safety system market size is forecasted to reach USD 45.69 Billion by 2034 end.

The global automotive active roll control system market share is expected to surpass 4.5 Billion valuation by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.