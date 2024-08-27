Tipmefast, Inc. Subsidiary Lucent Inc. Expands Strategic Acquisitions

SANTA ANA, CA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipmefast, Inc. (OTC: TMEF) today announced that Lucent, Inc., (Lucent or the “Company”), its wholly owned subsidiary, is pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the AI and EV battery sectors. Lucent, headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices in Taipei, Taiwan, is in advanced legal negotiations with key partners for acquisitions through stock swaps or joint R&D programs.

Lucent's acquisition focus includes:

APIs and Pre-Training Models for AI Applications: Lucent targets APIs and pre-training models to enhance AI computing and application ecosystems. Key areas include:

Precision Medicine : Using AI to predict patient responses to treatments for personalized medicine.

: Using AI to predict patient responses to treatments for personalized medicine. Drug Discovery : AI-driven analysis of large datasets to identify drug candidates and optimize design.

: AI-driven analysis of large datasets to identify drug candidates and optimize design. Genomics : Machine learning to process genomic data for identifying disease markers and genetic risks.

: Machine learning to process genomic data for identifying disease markers and genetic risks. Medical Imaging : AI analysis of medical images for early disease detection.

: AI analysis of medical images for early disease detection. Bioinformatics : Integrating AI models to advance biological research and biotechnology development.

: Integrating AI models to advance biological research and biotechnology development. IVF: AI to improve the success rate of in vitro fertilization.

Lucent is excited about the strategic opportunities these acquisitions present for the Company. By expanding its capabilities in AI and leveraging advanced pre-training models, Lucent will enhance its technology portfolio and be well-positioned at the forefront of innovation in the biotech and EV sectors. Lucent’s commitment to sustainable practices and aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals underscores its dedication to creating long-term value for shareholders and positively impacting the global community.

Further information on Lucent can be found at https://www.lucentlabs.ai

About Lucent Inc.:

Lucent’s mission is to revolutionize the AI datacenter and cloud computing industry by AI applications platform and harnessing the power of clean energy. With offices in Irvine, CA and Taipei, Taiwan, Lucent is committed to providing sustainable, reliable & high-performance solutions that empower businesses and public sectors to thrive in a digital world. Through collaboration & partnership with governments, businesses and communities, and unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, Lucent strives to create a brighter, cleaner future for all.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain information set forth in this press release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

